19 October 2023
Comments from fans about my China Streets project,
Nice photos and vignettes. Regarding the Confucian way of holding one's hands: In Zen, during standing or walking, at least in Japan, not China, we had a closed fist covered by the open fist.
Thanks Jeff, for sharing. This is extraordinary what you are doing and sharing about China. It provides an ambiance, an ambiance about the life in China. Wish I was there traveling with you. Take good care.
Good evening, sir, I must say these posts give a close up image of a country (though perhaps not among the deepest) ... I like it.
Hey Jeff, I really appreciate these little glimpses of everyday life in China.
Water mania
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1713729552134881500?s=20
10 vignettes
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1713742739299340311?s=20
Martyrs honored everywhere
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1713762269526417496?s=20
School photos
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1714060625876246814?s=20
Pampered Sino-cat
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1714063283097927980?s=20
Commie charging station
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1714068743343558704?s=20
Condiments out the Yazoo
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1714072465729568850?s=20
Online and phone scams
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1714626681326252461?s=20
Relentless propaganda
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1714631436798771431?s=20
The PPP pyramid