Vignettes from the streets of China - with photos and/or videos
From the point of view of the Chinese people!
Daily news on the streets of China: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Children’s day camp
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1707129137310355808?s=20
More Chinese political cartoons
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1706899130558398843?s=20
Chinese in public parks
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1706914333371072880?s=20
Douyin AI
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1706918037897785456?s=20
Chinese basketball flic
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1706916247047467036?s=20
China war footing
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1706919359380427089?s=20
Xi on TCM