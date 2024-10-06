Vaccine hunt, injure and kill season is upon us. How do I know? The government has sent out 50 million letters in France to browbeat us to get jabbed. China Rising Radio Sinoland 241006
Pictured above: DON'T DO IT! Alexis Lorenze was forced to get the flu jab and two other vaccines before they would treat her. This was her reaction to the poison shots. She's going to live, but will be scarred for life. The only reason we know about it is because she had her mobile phone and got it out on TikTok. Otherwise, all the vaccine damage and death are willfully censored and suppressed by doctors, hospitals and Big Pharma/medical companies. Vaccines spin trillions in money for all of them and that profit stream can't be threatened. Same for the flu shot giving me Guillain-Barré syndrome. They will deny, deny, DENY!
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/10/06/vaccine-hunt-injure-and-kill-season-is-upon-us-how-do-i-know-the-government-has-sent-out-50-million-letters-in-france-to-browbeat-us-to-get-jabbed-china-rising-radio-sinoland-241006/
Thanks for sharing. The real face of the epidemic of tyranny.