Pictured above: DON'T DO IT! Alexis Lorenze was forced to get the flu jab and two other vaccines before they would treat her. This was her reaction to the poison shots. She's going to live, but will be scarred for life. The only reason we know about it is because she had her mobile phone and got it out on TikTok. Otherwise, all the vaccine damage and death are willfully censored and suppressed by doctors, hospitals and Big Pharma/medical companies. Vaccines spin trillions in money for all of them and that profit stream can't be threatened. Same for the flu shot giving me Guillain-Barré syndrome. They will deny, deny, DENY!

Watch the show, read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,

Where to find me…

My books:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

STFF Substack: