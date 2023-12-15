Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Geopolitics, economies, military and technology, with a focus on China and the Global Majority versus the West.
Over 7,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Two superb essays on The Greanville Post. Guaranteed to never see the light of day in the MSM!
Paul Edwards and Ramin Mazaheri, both whom I've interviewed, really catch the zeitgeist of today's headlines...
1-Heart of Darkness. By: Paul Edwards, on The Greanville Post.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/heart-of-darkness-by-paul-edwards-on-the-greanville-post/
2-After 3 big wins – 1815, 1945, 1991 – is the Anglophone empire finally losing? Ramin Mazaheri on The Greanville Post.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/after-3-big-wins-1815-1945-1991-is-the-anglophone-empire-finally-losing/
To see their presence on China Rising Radio Sinoland,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/11/16/paul-edwards-and-his-amazing-lifetime-of-rebellion-on-china-rising-radio-sinoland-181116/
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=mazaheri
Donate to Seek Truth From Facts Foundation https://seektruthfromfacts.org/donations/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.