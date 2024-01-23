Two revealing China-focused guest submissions on Seek Truth From Facts: Zhang Weiwei from the inside and Dean Baker @CEPR from without.
Hang on for my jaw-dropping interview later this week with Thomas Powell, to discuss his new book, "The Secret Ugly-The Hidden History of US Germ War in Korea". It will knock your socks off!
Zhang Weiwei: Looking at the United States by Chinese-style modernization standards, it still has a long way to go.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/zhang-weiwei-looking-at-the-united-states-by-chinese-style-modernization-standards-it-still-has-a-long-way-to-go/
China is Bigger, Get Over It. By: Dean Baker @ CEPR
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/china-is-bigger-get-over-it-by-dean-baker-cepr/