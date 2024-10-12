Share this postTwo great stories on China Writers' Forum. 1) China's modern Mulan and 2) the importance of helping those in need. You never know...jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTwo great stories on China Writers' Forum. 1) China's modern Mulan and 2) the importance of helping those in need. You never know...China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!Jeff J BrownOct 12, 20241Share this postTwo great stories on China Writers' Forum. 1) China's modern Mulan and 2) the importance of helping those in need. You never know...jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSubscribehttps://chinawritersfaculty.boards.net/board/9/chinese-historyThanks for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share1Share this postTwo great stories on China Writers' Forum. 1) China's modern Mulan and 2) the importance of helping those in need. You never know...jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare