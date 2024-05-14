Eric Arnow
Jeff J. Brown
Chinese elementary school battle dances. They also learn how to field strip firearms and launch mortars! Why? Baba Beijing knows it has been in combat with the West since the first Opium War in 1839. 1.4 billion patriotic citizens are ready to mobilize!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/chinese-elementary-school-battle-dance-they-also-learn-how-to-field-strip-firearms-and-launch-mortars-why-baba-beijing-knows-it-has-been-in-combat-with-west-since-the-first-opium-war-in-1839-1-4-b/
Comments
No posts