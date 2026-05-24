One click to 5,000 years of amazing Chinese civilization, based on living it every day!

Jeff J. Brown’s libraries and catalogues (more being added, ongoing)

ADVENTURES IN ASIA WITH LADYB, FASHU, LAOLAO AND GONGGONG Series (with Evelyne Roux, focused on Taiwan Province and the rest of Asia): https://radiosinoland.com/2025/11/22/adventures-in-asia-with-ladyb-fashu-laolao-and-gonggong-focused-on-taiwan-province-and-the-rest-of-asia/

Amir&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure Series (with China Writer Amir Khan) : https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/27/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-series-2025-hunan-jiangxi-fujian-and-shaanxi-provinces-red-tour-short-videos-captioned-photos-articles-and-commentary-the-real-chinese-people-you-don/

Apollo Moon Hoax Library (with help from China Writer Robert Vannrox, aka Metallicman ): https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/22/apollo-moon-hoax-library/

Bioweapons (co-founder and curator, very much a team effort): www.bioweapontruth.com

China-Tech’s History to the Present (with contributions from China Writer Godfree Roberts): https://radiosinoland.com/2018/03/20/china-tech-invention-innovation-technology-research-and-development-past-present-future-5000-years-of-progress-a-china-rising-radio-sinoland-living-document/

China Tech News Flash! (over 100 short explained videos): https://www.chinatechnewsflash.com/

China’s War on Corruption: Grab your favorite beverage, popcorn, live real justice and accountability vicariously with this extensive library! More entertaining than Netflix or your favorite sport. Go, Baba Beijing, GO! Radio Sinoland 260127 : https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/27/chinas-war-on-corruption-grab-your-favorite-beverage-popcorn-live-real-justice-and-accountability-vicariously-with-this-extensive-library-more-entertaining-than-netflix-or-your-favorite-sport-g/

Covid (with help from China Writers’ Group/CWG): https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/07/its-all-here-the-china-rising-radio-sinoland-covid-19-chemical-and-bioweapon-file-film-and-tape-library/

Election Fraud (with help from Brett Redmayne-Titley): https://radiosinoland.com/2020/11/20/us-election-fraud-living-library-your-vaccine-against-the-big-lie-propaganda-machine-blpm-is-right-here-china-rising-radio-sinoland-201120/

Evelyne&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure Series (with Evelyne Roux): https://radiosinoland.com/2025/11/17/evelynejeffs-excellent-china-adventure-series-months-spent-traveling-the-back-roads-of-china-short-videos-with-transcripts-captioned-photos-articles-and-commentary-the-real-chinese-people-you/

JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! (with James Bradley): https://radiosinoland.com/2023/06/05/jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-our-complete-show-library-continually-updated/

Judaism (with help from Julius Skoolafish): https://radiosinoland.com/2025/01/23/judaism/

Mao Zedong (with help from CWG): https://radiosinoland.com/2024/01/03/the-mao-encyclopedia-for-dummies-updated-and-its-all-here-books-articles-movies-visuals-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240103/

Radio Sinoland’s Library on the Chinese Zodiac, Lunar, Agricultural and Civil Calendars. Want to understand the Chinese people? It all starts here! Radio Sinoland 260522: https://radiosinoland.com/2026/05/22/radio-sinolands-library-on-the-chinese-zodiac-lunar-agricultural-and-civil-calendars-want-to-understand-the-chinese-people-it-all-starts-here-radio-sinoland-260522/

Russia, Putin, Ukraine and USSR library by Jeff J. Brown at Radio Sinoland 251231 (with help from China Writer Irina Boyko): https://radiosinoland.com/2025/12/31/the-russia-putin-ukraine-and-ussr-library-by-jeff-j-brown-at-radio-sinoland-251231/

Tiananmen Square Protests (with help from CWG): https://radiosinoland.com/2024/06/04/this-webpage-has-by-far-the-biggest-and-best-library-of-articles-videos-podcasts-and-images-about-1989s-tiananmen-square-protests-something-for-everyone-china-rising-radio-sinoland-continually/

Taiwan Province : https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/02/jeff-j-browns-taiwan-province-library-years-of-articles-podcasts-interviews-and-tv-shows-100000s-of-visitors-are-accessing-these-works-time-to-get-smart-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250202/

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A to Z support.

Thank you in advance, Jeff

Alipay and WeChat: Chinese phone number: +86-19806711824

Checks or cash: mail to: Jeff J. Brown, 7 rue du Général de Gaulle, Équeurdreville, France 50120

Donorbox: www.donorbox.com, find China Rising Radio Sinoland

Euro bank wires: 44 Days Publishing, Bank: TransferWise, IBAN: BE70 9672 2959 5225

FundRazr: https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland or https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash

Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino

Stripe US$/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/14k8zl5tp5mVeT66op

Stripe Euros/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe02P8FB9DbcKY28a

US bank wires: Jeff J. Brown, Bank of Oklahoma, Routing Number/ABA: 103900036, Account: 592243855

Refer a friend

Do yourself, your friends, family and colleagues a favor, to make sure all of you are Sino-smart:

Google ebooks (Epub), audiobooks, plus Amazon print books and Kindle:

44 Days Backpacking in China: The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century, with the United States, Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YBKHEAAAQBAJ

https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCkQXRlM

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1484939999/

China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YNmLEAAAQBAJ

https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M

https://www.amazon.com/China-Rising-Capitalist-Socialist-Destinations/dp/0996487042

BIG Red Book on China: Chinese History, Culture and Revolution

https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=6Wl4EAAAQBAJ

https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M

https://www.amazon.com/BIG-Red-Book-China/dp/1673322719/

Author page:

https://www.amazon.com/Mr.-Jeff-J.-Brown/e/B00TX0TDDI

Praise for The China Trilogy:

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/

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Jeff J. Brown’s libraries and catalogues A-Z: 1,000s of hours of research, writing, editing and podcasting.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/04/03/jeff-j-browns-ever-expanding-collection-of-living-libraries-and-catalogues-many-years-and-1000s-of-hours-of-writing-podcasting-take-advantage-of-them-radio-sinoland-2025-year-of-the-snake/