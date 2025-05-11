The short video hits just keep on coming in Kwan's Korner...
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
1-Going to Kashmir just to find Alice in Wonderland – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/going-to-kashmir-just-to-find-alice-in-wonderland/
2-RIC ::: RUSSIA : IRAN : CHINA – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/ric-russia-iran-china/
3-The Chinese Enjoy a Systemic Superiority – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-chinese-enjoy-a-systemic-superiority/
4-China is Setting Up a New Financial System – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-is-setting-up-a-new-financial-system/
5-China Closes in On Israel through Lebanon and Egypt – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-closes-in-on-israel-through-lebanon-and-egypt/
6-Chinese Statecraft AND a New World Order – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinese-statecraft-and-a-new-world-order/
7-Trump’s Lies Slapped by Reality – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trumps-lies-slapped-by-reality/
8-US Severe Demands on China just Crumbled as Washington Signals Urgent Treasury Rescue – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-severe-demands-on-china-just-crumbled-as-washington-signals-urgent-treasury-rescue/
9-China’s Soybean Slaughter : A $14 Billion US Commodity Wiped Out in 72 Hours — is the usd next ? – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-soybean-slaughter-a-14-billion-us-commodity-wiped-out-in-72-hours-is-the-usd-next/
10-US Economic Policy Backfires : Stronger Japan-China Alliance – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-economic-policy-backfires-stronger-japan-china-alliance/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…