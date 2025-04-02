1-Give Them some Green Tea, I Gotta Get Back to some Serious Work !!! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/give-them-some-green-tea-i-gotta-get-back-to-some-serious-work/

2-China Rejects Woke Disney – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-rejects-woke-disney/

3-NATO’s Worst Defeat Yet – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/natos-worst-defeat-yet/

4-China’s Stock Market BOOMING and Naysayers Cry – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-stock-market-booming-and-naysayers-cry/

5-US Way vs China’s Way : Two Paths to Global Power – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/these-machines-are-why-china-can-build-anything/

6-DeepSeek was Quietly Updated. US gives up leadership in Open Source AI – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/deepseek-was-quietly-updated-us-gives-up-leasership-in-open-source-ai/

7-China & Japan Will Implement 20 Cooperation Projects – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-japan-will-implement-20-cooperation-projects/

8-Trump’s Truce Crumbles : Moscow Warns Kiev : US-Russia Riyadh Talks Stuck – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trumps-truce-crumbles-moscow-warns-kiev-us-russia-riyadh-talks-stuck/

9-Iran Rejects Negotiations w/US While Missiles From Yemen Target Israel Despite US Threats – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-rejects-negotiations-w-us-while-missiles-from-yemen-target-israel-despite-us-threats/

10-US Air Force Forced Out of Red Sea after Air Defense Collapse – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-air-force-forced-out-of-red-sea-after-air-defense-collapse/

