Introduction

A podcaster wrote me the following message,

Really enjoyed your post on the Putin press conference — clear, thorough and useful.

Would you ever include a relevant expert perspective in a future piece?

I’m curious, it’d add depth and I would not be surprised if readers liked it, kinda useful for debate.

I have written hundreds of Russia-Putin-USSR posts, with podcasts and interviews. Below is a small selection of them.

In the meantime, I will continue to keep reporting on Russia-Putin-USSR!

Russia, Putin, Ukraine and the USSR

Note before starting: this is a short list of hundreds of articles, podcasts and interviews I have done, related to Russia, President Putin, Ukraine and the USSR.

By far, the best source on all things Russia is Irina Boyko’s running blog. Over 100 pages of critical discussion, historical documents and articles that will earn you an honorary degree in Russian Studies!

Irina Crutcher Boyko’s running blog in English: critical articles, comments and analysis about the USSR and Russia, now on China Rising Radio Sinoland.

https://radiosinoland.com/2021/08/05/irina-crutcher-boykos-running-blog-in-english-critical-articles-comments-and-analysis-about-the-ussr-and-russia-now-on-china-rising-radio-sinoland/

Alex Krainer: the good and evil of Western banking+finance and how Russia, China and the Global South are adapting. It’s all changing very fast. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240805

https://radiosinoland.com/2024/08/05/alex-krainer-the-good-and-evil-of-western-bankingfinance-and-how-russia-china-and-the-global-south-are-adapting-its-all-changing-very-fast-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240805/

Apollo Moon Hoax Library. More than half of all Russians and Brits agree it is one big propaganda scam. How long are you going to keep being a sucker?

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/22/apollo-moon-hoax-library/

Anonymous ROK (AROK) is back! We cover North+South, China, Japan, USA, Europe, Russia, Ukraine, share songs, movies, stories, articles and so much more. Part 6. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230701

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/07/01/anonymous-rok-arok-is-back-we-cover-northsouth-china-japan-usa-europe-russia-ukraine-share-songs-movies-stories-articles-and-so-much-more-part-6-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230701/

Biden, Johnson, Macron, Trudeau, Scholz: hang your heads in shame! Putin and his Ukraine talk mopped the floor with all of you! China Rising Radio Sinoland 220224

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/02/24/biden-johnson-macron-trudeau-scholz-hang-your-heads-in-shame-putin-and-his-ukraine-talk-mopped-the-floor-with-all-of-you-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220224/

Bombshell documentary! By Dilyana Gaytandzhieva. US’s global WMD bioweapons are not “Russian-Chinese lies”. Demand war crime trials now. China Rising Radio Sinoland 220709

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/07/10/bombshell-documentary-by-dilyana-gaytandzhieva-uss-global-wmd-bioweapons-are-not-russian-chinese-lies-demand-war-crime-trials-now-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220709/

BREAKING! NATO chemical false flag attack uncovered in Ukraine to blame Russia. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #51. Transcript and podcasts.

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/03/05/breaking-nato-chemical-false-flag-attack-uncovered-in-ukraine-to-blame-russia-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-51-transcript-and-podcasts/

BREAKING NEWS! US weaponized tuberculosis and mosquitos against Russia. America’s dirtiest war crime? Why Putin had to stop the US WMD biolabs in Ukraine. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #26

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/07/01/breaking-news-us-weaponized-tuberculosis-and-mosquitos-against-russia-americas-dirtiest-war-crime-why-putin-had-to-stop-the-us-wmd-biolabs-in-ukraine-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the/

BREAKING-Russia adds 20,000 more pages of irrefutable evidence of US WMD bioweapon war crimes since 1945. JB West and JB East Present: See You In The Hague! #48. Transcript and podcasts.

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/02/15/breaking-russia-adds-20000-more-pages-of-irrefutable-evidence-of-us-wmd-bioweapon-war-crimes-since-1945-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-48-transcript-and-podcasts/

China is the 800-pound gorilla in the global room. A new world awaits us with Sino-Russian relations. Regis Tremblay and Jeff J. Brown

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/04/23/china-is-the-800-pound-gorilla-in-the-global-room-a-new-world-awaits-us-with-sino-russian-relations-regis-tremblay-and-jeff-j-brown/

China-Russia, Wars, Racism, A Conflict of World Visions in Ukraine: Regis Tremblay hosts Eric Arnow and Jeff J. Brown

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/04/26/china-russia-wars-racism-a-conflict-of-world-visions-in-ukraine-regis-tremblay-hosts-eric-arnow-and-jeff-j-brown/

China Writers’ Roundtable - Patrice Greanville, Kwan Lee and Jeff J. Brown dissect Trump’s first days back in power. What does it mean for MAGAs, MAGA-haters, Russia, China, Iran and the rest of us? Video, audio, written transcript and executive summary.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/01/31/china-writers-roundtable-patrice-greanville-kwan-lee-and-jeff-j-brown-dissect-trumps-first-days-back-in-power-what-does-it-mean-for-magas-maga-haters-russia-china-iran-and-t/

Dan Yaseen hosts Jeff J. Brown on KFCF 88.1 Free Speech Radio to discuss China, Russia, Taiwan, DPRK, Iran, Ukraine and beyond. China Rising Radio Sinoland 220820

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/08/20/dan-yaseen-hosts-jeff-j-brown-on-kfcf-88-1-free-speech-radio-to-discuss-china-russia-taiwan-dprk-iran-ukraine-and-beyond-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220820/

Don Hank’s free “Daily Air Strike” newsletter gives you a ringside seat on the NATO-Russian War in Ukraine, and so much more. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230327

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/03/27/don-hanks-free-daily-air-strike-newsletter-gives-you-a-ringside-seat-on-the-nato-russian-war-in-ukraine-and-so-much-more-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230327/

Don Hank, an American fluent in Russian and living in Panama, tells it like it is about Ukraine, Europe, Trump and Putin. Radio Sinoland 250314

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/03/14/don-hank-an-american-fluent-in-russian-and-living-in-panama-tells-it-like-it-is-about-ukraine-europe-trump-and-putin-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250314/

Don Hank, fluent in Russian discusses his fine work covering Russia, Ukraine, Palestine and Zionism, to give you unique news and analysis found nowhere else. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240811

https://radiosinoland.com/2024/08/11/don-hank-fluent-in-russian-discusses-his-fine-work-covering-russia-ukraine-palestine-and-zionism-to-give-you-unique-news-and-analysis-found-nowhere-else-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240811/

Don Hank, fluent in Russian, tells you what is REALLY going on in Ukraine, with his Daily Airstrike Substack. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240303

https://radiosinoland.com/2024/03/03/don-hank-fluent-in-russian-tells-you-what-is-really-going-on-in-ukraine-with-his-daily-airstrike-substack-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240303/

Don Hank is your one-stop to know what Ukrainians and Russians are reporting on the war. It’s not in the MSM. China Rising Radio Sinoland 210519

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/05/19/don-hank-is-your-one-stop-to-know-what-ukrainians-and-russians-are-reporting-on-the-war-its-not-in-the-msm-china-rising-radio-sinoland-2130519/

Eric Arnow, US expat traveling across Russia. Boots-on-the-ground with real Russian people. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230810

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/08/10/eric-arnow-us-expat-traveling-across-russia-boots-on-the-ground-with-real-russian-people-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230810/

Eric Arnow, US expat traveling across Russia. Boots-on-the-ground with real Russian people: PART TWO. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230907

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/09/08/eric-arnow-us-expat-traveling-across-russia-boots-on-the-ground-with-real-russian-people-part-two-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230907/

Eric Arnow, US expat traveling across Russia. Boots-on-the-ground with real Russian people. Part Three. China Rising Radio Sinoland 231022

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/10/22/eric-arnow-us-expat-traveling-across-russia-boots-on-the-ground-with-real-russian-people-part-three-china-rising-radio-sinoland-231022/

Everything you know about Russia and the USSR is a lie. Dr. Grover Furr interviews on China Rising Radio Sinoland 180818

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/08/18/everything-you-know-about-russia-and-the-ussr-is-a-lie-dr-grover-furr-interviews-on-china-rising-radio-sinoland-180818/

Funny visual follow-up to my article yesterday about Putin and Xi telling the West to go to hell. Kim agrees! China Rising Radio Sinoland 220328

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/03/28/funny-visual-follow-up-to-my-article-yesterday-about-putin-and-xi-telling-the-west-to-go-to-hell-kim-agrees-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220328/

Jackson Hinkle in Russia and Jeff J. Brown in China have a great discussion about big, bad Baba Beijing. China Rising Radio Sinoland 250206

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/06/jackson-hinkle-in-russia-and-jeff-j-brown-in-china-have-a-great-discussion-about-big-bad-baba-beijing-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250206/

Jaw-dropping account of how Mikhail Gorbachev and his hoodlums destroyed the USSR, while stealing billions. With one graphic. Radio Sinoland 251231

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/12/31/jaw-dropping-account-of-how-mikhail-gorbachev-and-his-hoodlums-destroyed-the-ussr-while-stealing-billions-with-one-graphic-radio-sinoland-251231/

JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #15- Russian Defense Ministry studies documents of Western WMD bioweapon programs in Ukraine: coronavirus, anthrax, plague and other deadly germs!

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/03/21/jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-15-russian-defense-ministry-studies-documents-of-western-wmd-bioweapon-programs-in-ukraine-coronavirus-anthrax-plague-and-other-deadly-germs/

Jeff J. Brown and Ray McGovern on Press TV’s Spotlight Show: latest on EU, Russia and Ukraine

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/07/29/jeff-j-brown-and-ray-mcgovern-on-press-tvs-spotlight-show-latest-on-eu-russia-and-ukraine/

Jeff J. Brown comments on Sputnik News- Putin: China’s Belt and Road Initiative ‘in Sync With Russia’s Ideas on Large Eurasian Space’. China Rising Radio Sinoland 231027

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/10/27/jeff-j-brown-comments-on-sputnik-news-putin-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative-in-sync-with-russias-ideas-on-large-eurasian-space-china-rising-radio-sinoland-23102/

Jeff J. Brown is guest on Russian TV, discussing Western WMD bioweapons, with a focus on Cuba. China Rising Radio Sinoland 220722

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/07/22/jeff-j-brown-is-guest-on-russian-tv-discussing-western-wmd-bioweapons-with-a-focus-on-cuba-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220722/

Jeff J. Brown on Press TV: US has the gall to threaten China about it providing weapons to Russia for Ukraine. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230221

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/02/22/jeff-j-brown-on-press-tv-us-has-the-gall-to-threaten-china-about-it-providing-weapons-to-russia-for-ukraine-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230221/

Jeff J. Brown writes for Sputnik News: the Putin-Xi state visit and potential for bilateral tech cooperation. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240519

https://radiosinoland.com/2024/05/18/jeff-j-brown-writes-for-sputnik-news-the-putin-xi-state-visit-and-potential-for-bilateral-tech-cooperation-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240519/

Judeo-West’s wet dream is to balkanize and shatter PRC and Russia into many warring, occupied and colonized vassals. With two maps, free book and reference article! Radio Sinoland 251225

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/12/25/judeo-wests-wet-dream-is-to-balkanize-and-shatter-prc-and-russia-into-many-warring-occupied-and-colonized-vassals-radio-sinoland-251225/

Lawrence Freeman discusses all about Africa, present and future, with a focus on China, Russia and the West. China Rising Radio Sinoland 221215

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/11/15/lawrence-freeman-discusses-all-about-africa-present-and-future-with-a-focus-on-china-russia-and-the-west-china-rising-radio-sinoland-221215/

My question to Russian President Putin during his end-of-year Q&A press conference with the people. Radio Sinoland 251220

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/12/20/my-question-to-russian-president-putin-during-his-end-of-year-qa-press-conference-with-the-people-radio-sinoland-251220/

Nima R. Alkhorshid hosts Jeff J. Brown on his excellent “Dialogue Works” Show: we cover Ukraine, Palestine, China, Russia, Asia and much more! China Rising Radio Sinoland 240819

https://radiosinoland.com/2024/08/19/nima-r-alkhorshid-hosts-jeff-j-brown-on-his-excellent-dialogue-works-show-we-cover-ukraine-palestine-china-russia-asia-and-much-more-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240817/

Pavel Volkov fled from Ukrainian for being Russian and lives to tell us his story. Life on the inside as a political prisoner. WOW! China Rising Radio Sinoland 250112

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/01/12/pavel-volkov-fled-from-ukrainian-for-being-russian-and-lives-to-tell-us-his-story-life-on-the-inside-as-a-political-prisoner-wow-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250112/

Peter Koenig in Peru and Jeff J. Brown in China sit down to discuss the global zeitgeist: Trump, NATO, Palestine, EU, Russia/Ukraine and Asia. China Rising Radio Sinoland 250129

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/01/29/peter-koenig-in-peru-and-jeff-j-brown-in-china-sit-down-to-discuss-the-global-zeitgeist-trump-nato-palestine-eu-russia-ukraine-and-asia-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250129/

Putin speaks. Marmalade is marmalade, gloves are gloves and this is Putin speaking. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #28

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/07/25/putin-speaks-marmalade-is-marmalade-gloves-are-gloves-and-this-is-putin-speaking-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-28/

Putin’s defiant speech is a powerful message to the leaders and citizens of Western colonialism-imperialism: their system is going down NOW! China Rising Radio Sinoland 221003

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/10/03/putins-defiant-speech-is-a-powerful-message-to-the-leaders-and-citizens-of-western-colonialism-imperialism-their-system-is-going-down-now-china-rising-radio-sinoland-221003/

Regis Tremblay asks Jeff J. Brown, who is in China- is it free? Capitalist? Democratic? China Rising Radio Sinoland 231025

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/10/25/regis-tremblay-asks-jeff-j-brown-who-is-in-china-is-it-free-capitalist-democratic-china-rising-radio-sinoland-231025/

Regis Tremblay shares his amazing journey: how being a filmmaker in Korea, Ukraine and Russia has changed his life for the better. China Rising Radio Sinoland 220614

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/06/14/regis-tremblay-shares-his-amazing-journey-how-being-a-filmmaker-in-korea-ukraine-and-russia-has-changed-his-life-for-the-better-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220614/

Russian President Putin’s end-of-year Q&A press conference with the world: COMPLETE 5-HOUR transcript translatable in 100 languages. With five downloadable books. Radio Sinoland 251230

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/12/30/russian-president-putins-end-of-year-qa-press-conference-with-the-world-complete-5-hour-transcript-translatable-in-100-languages-with-five-downloadable-books-radio-sinoland-251230/

Russians are much admired and Putin is loved by the Chinese, for good reasons. China Rising Radio Sinoland 180618

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/17/russians-are-much-admired-and-putin-is-loved-by-the-chinese-for-good-reasons-china-rising-radio-sinoland-180618/

Sam is an American Jew who regales us with his amazing life story and immigration to Russia. China Rising Sinoland 240531

https://radiosinoland.com/2024/05/31/sam-is-an-american-jew-who-regales-us-with-his-amazing-life-story-and-immigration-to-russia-china-rising-sinoland-240531/

Sputnik News invites Jeff J. Brown to comment on the world-changing Xi-Putin summit in Moscow. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230323

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/03/23/sputnik-news-invites-jeff-j-brown-to-comment-on-the-world-changing-xi-putin-summit-in-moscow-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230323/

The Knight is Russian. The dragon...is Naziism. Photo Log Part 3 of 4. By: Brett Redmayne-Titley.

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/05/26/the-knight-is-russian-the-dragon-is-naziism-photo-log-part-3-of-4-by-brett-redmayne-titley/

“The Last Stalinist of the Soviet Union”, by David William Pear. The Greanville Post. PLUS: US plot to assassinate Belarusian president exposed by Russia and stopped! Putin questions Biden about it! China Rising Radio Sinoland 210418

https://radiosinoland.com/2021/04/18/the-last-stalinist-of-the-soviet-union-by-david-william-pear-the-greanville-post-plus-us-plot-to-assassinate-belarusian-president-exposed-by-russia-and-stopped-putin-questions-biden-about-it/

The Putin-Xi summit will go down as one of the most life-changing events since WWI: meaning YOUR life. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #52

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/04/15/the-putin-xi-summit-will-go-down-as-one-of-the-most-life-changing-events-since-wwi-meaning-your-life-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-52/

The Saker Interviews Jeff J. Brown of 44 Days Radio Sinoland: China & Xi, Russia & Putin, India & Modi 2015.5.26

https://radiosinoland.com/2015/05/27/interview-on-the-saker-44-days-radio-sinoland-china-xi-russia-putin-india-modi-2015-5-26/

Tim Kirby boots on the ground discusses Russia, the people, press, (geo) politics, Putin, Ukraine, China, Iran, Gorbachev and Yeltsin. China Rising Radio Sinoland 220913

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/09/13/tim-kirby-boots-on-the-ground-discusses-russia-the-people-press-geo-politics-putin-ukraine-china-iran-gorbachev-and-yeltsin-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220912/

Tim Kirby, longtime resident, answers all your questions about Russia - past, present and future. China Rising Radio Sinoland 220115

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/01/15/tim-kirby-longtime-resident-answers-all-your-questions-about-russia-past-present-and-future-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220115/

Tim Kirby Russia hosts Jeff J. Brown. NEW EPISODE UP! Big talk about China! Destroying Fake News! China Rising Radio Sinoland 220822

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/08/22/tim-kirby-russia-hosts-jeff-j-brown-new-episode-up-big-talk-about-china-destroying-fake-news-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220822/

TRANSCRIPT: David Pear shares his impressions and experiences of two months in Russia. It’s not the country and people the BLPM blasts in your face. China Rising Radio Sinoland 200404

https://radiosinoland.com/2020/07/10/transcript-david-pear-shares-his-impressions-and-experiences-of-two-months-in-russia-its-not-the-country-and-people-the-blpm-blasts-in-your-face-china-rising-radio-sinoland-200404/

TRANSCRIPT: Pepe Escobar joins Jeff J. Brown for a great conversation about the US, EU, China, Russia, Iran and DPRK, plus MUCH more. China Rising Radio Sinoland 210331

https://radiosinoland.com/2021/05/13/transcript-pepe-escobar-joins-jeff-j-brown-for-a-great-conversation-about-the-us-eu-china-russia-iran-and-dprk-plus-much-more-china-rising-radio-sinoland-210331-2/

Ukrania.ru interviews Jeff J. Brown (English text). Ukraine/NATO have lost vs. Russia. Can France and China become mediators? China Rising Radio Sinoland 231108

https://radiosinoland.com/2023/11/08/ukrania-ru-interviews-jeff-j-brown-english-text-ukraine-nato-have-lost-vs-russia-can-france-and-china-become-mediators-china-rising-radio-sinoland-231108/

World events forever changed: Putin’s national speech highlights, 300k-reservist mobilization and Eastern Ukraine voting to join Russia. JB West and JB East present: See You in The Hague! #38

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/09/25/world-events-forever-changed-putins-national-speech-highlights-300k-reservist-mobilization-and-eastern-ukraine-voting-to-join-russia-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-38/

Xi and Putin tell the West to go to hell. Mao Zedong’s worldview now rules in both countries and beyond. China Rising Radio Sinoland 220327

https://radiosinoland.com/2022/03/27/xi-and-putin-tell-the-west-to-go-to-hell-mao-zedongs-worldview-now-rules-in-both-countries-and-beyond-china-rising-radio-sinoland-220327/

