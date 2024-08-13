The most drug-drenched sports team in history only managed to tie the cleanest, most tested one for Olympic gold medals. Eternal shame on Dope King USA and B-R-A-V-I-S-S-I-M-O China!
China Writers' Group
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/08/13/the-most-drug-drenched-chemically-altered-team-in-sports-history-only-managed-to-tie-the-cleanest-most-tested-one-in-sports-history-for-olympic-gold-medals-eternal-shame-on-dope-king-usa-and-b-r-a/
Not tie! China=44 gold!