Remember, this platform is horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group. “Subscribing” and “Following” is a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access is to go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, click on each member’s icon to keep up with their work!

Refer a friend

1-NEVER TRUST THE Anglo-Saxon MEDIA on CHINA – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

2-The United Nations Organization Demands US remove ILLEGAL Sanctions on China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

3-Professor JIN KEYU Explains China’s Bold Innovation Playbook You Need to Know – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

4-China and Malaysia Takes Lion Dance to New Heights – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

5-HOW China Recycles its HUGE Trade Surplus with EU, US into BRICS Infrastructures Projects, RISK FREE – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

6-Africa’s Plunder by The West is Ending – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

7-Foreign Diplomats Visit China’s High-Tech Area – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

8-WHY China Outsmarts France in Chad – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION