17-Aug

-- Ukraine’s Kursk “Success” Speeds own Defeat + the Next US “Wonder Weapon” for Ukraine

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/17/ukraines-kursk-success-speeds-own-defeat-the-next-us-wonder-weapon-for-ukraine/

17-Aug

-- DEMOCRATS HAVE BECOME THE PERFECT PARTY FOR THE RULING ELITE

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/17/democrats-have-become-the-perfect-party-for-the-ruling-elite/

17-Aug

-- Scorsese’s universal humanity

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/17/scorseses-universal-humanity/

16-Aug

-- Miko Peled: Inside Israel’s ‘Insane Society’ that Systematically Tortures and Rapes Palestinians

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/16/miko-peled-inside-israels-insane-society-that-systematically-tortures-and-rapes-palestinians/

16-Aug

-- Dmitry Trenin: This European region could be the next Ukraine

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/16/dmitry-trenin-this-european-region-could-be-the-next-ukraine/

16-Aug

-- MARK SLEBODA: PUTIN DROPS BOMBSHELL ON NATO — UKRAINE’S KURSK OFFENSIVE COLLAPSES

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/16/mark-sleboda-putin-drops-bombshell-on-nato-ukraines-kursk-offensive-collapses/

16-Aug

-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: US Empire’s Decline & Massive Economic Shifts!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/16/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-us-empires-decline-massive-economic-shifts/

14-Aug

-- What Does It Mean to Be a Patriot? The Case of Scott Ritter

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/14/what-does-it-mean-to-be-a-patriot-the-case-of-scott-ritter/

14-Aug

-- Absolutist, Relativist and Cynical Thinking Styles: How Yankees are Blockheads

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/14/absolutist-relativist-and-cynical-thinking-styles-how-yankees-are-blockheads/

13-Aug

-- The heinous murders committed by Israel with US support are nothing new

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/13/the-heinous-murders-committed-by-israel-with-us-support-are-nothing-new/

13-Aug

-- Two notorious US politicians are now planning to betray the remaining Right Whales, on the edge of extinction

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/13/two-notorious-us-politicians-are-now-planning-to-betray-the-remaining-right-whales-on-the-edge-of-extinction/

12-Aug

-- Understanding Iran’s Retaliation toward Israel: The Many Factors Involved

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/12/understanding-irans-retaliation-toward-israel-the-many-factors-involved/

12-Aug

-- Putin War Room–Safeguarding Civilians. (Read this if you want to understand Putin and Russia)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/12/putin-war-room-safeguarding-civilians-read-this-if-you-want-to-understand-putin-and-russia/

11-Aug

-- Meet the MICIMATT. It’s about time.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/11/meet-the-micimatt-its-about-time/

11-Aug

-- Colossal and Shameless Plug for Biden on CBS News Sunday Morning

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/11/colossal-and-shameless-plug-for-biden-on-cbs-news-sunday-morning/

11-Aug

-- BLOWBACK ROUNDTABLE: As the World Burns

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/08/11/blowback-roundtable-as-the-world-burns/