The Greanville Post has 15 videos, interviews and articles for your mind-expanding pleasure. The week that was.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
13-Sep
-- Ania K’s Roundtable with Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: UKRAINE (FOLLOW THE MONEY); RUSSIA (READY TO REPEL MILITARY AGGRESSION)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/13/ania-ks-roundtable-with-scott-ritter-russia-ready-to-repel-military-aggression/
13-Sep
-- The Collective Creativity of Workers: From Unconscious Sleeping Giant to Builder of Barricades Part II
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/13/the-collective-creativity-of-workers-from-unconscious-sleeping-giant-to-builder-of-barricades-part-ii/
13-Sep
-- THE FALL OF IMPERIALISM WITH JOTI BRAR – EPISODE 20 – EUROPEAN DISASTER
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/13/the-fall-of-imperialism-with-joti-brar-episode-20-european-disaster/
13-Sep
-- OXYMORONIC
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/13/oxymoronic/
10-Sep
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH WITH LAITH MAROUF – EPISODE 25 – NEW ISRAELI MASSACRE AND ATTACK ON SYRIA
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/10/middle-east-in-depth-with-laith-marouf-episode-25-new-israeli-massacre-and-attack-on-syria/
10-Sep
-- Are You a Russian Agent? Take the Test
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/10/are-you-a-russian-agent-take-the-test/
10-Sep
-- Chile: The Strange Case of the Persecution of Daniel Jadue
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/10/chile-the-strange-case-of-the-persecution-of-daniel-jadue/
10-Sep
-- Prof. Jeffrey Sachs : The Looming War With Iran
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/10/prof-jeffrey-sachs-the-looming-war-with-iran/
9-Sep
-- The U.S. Did Not Defeat Fascism in WWII, It Discretely Internationalized It
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/09/the-u-s-did-not-defeat-fascism-in-wwii-it-discretely-internationalized-it-2/
9-Sep
-- The U.S. empire fears confrontation with Iran, and this fear is frustrating its operations in all areas
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/09/the-u-s-empire-fears-confrontation-with-iran-and-this-fear-is-frustrating-its-operations-in-all-areas/
9-Sep
-- Rainbow Flag Genocide Vs MAGA Hat Genocide
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/09/rainbow-flag-genocide-vs-maga-hat-genocide/
9-Sep
-- You Can’t Arm a Genocidal State Into Moderation. So Why Does the West Keep Trying?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/09/you-cant-arm-a-genocidal-state-into-moderation-so-why-does-the-west-keep-trying/
8-Sep
-- Abandon Harris Tells Rania Khalek “The Biden Administration KILLED My People”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/08/abandon-harris-tells-rania-khalek-the-biden-administration-killed-my-people/
8-Sep
-- HISTORY THEY HIDE FROM US: Jewish Scholar Ilan Pappe Reveals The Truth Of Modern Israel’s Origin — The 1948 Nakba Massacres
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/08/history-they-hide-from-us-jewish-scholar-ilan-pappe-reveals-the-truth-of-modern-israels-origin-the-1948-nakba-massacres/
8-Sep
-- FOR THE RECORD: Biden Speech on Israeli Hostage Goldberg
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/08/for-the-record-biden-speech-on-israeli-hostage-goldberg/
General question: Why aren't Harris and Trump registered as foreign agents? They support Israel, speak for Israel and send bombs to Israel to murder people. The FARA isn't doing its job. Most of the US Congress senators and representatives are also required to register for the same reasons.