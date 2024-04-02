The Chinese have not invented anything in the last 600 years, right? Or, how in the 1680s China became the West’s bogeyman, along with Islam. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240401
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/04/01/the-chinese-have-not-invented-anything-in-the-last-600-years-right-or-how-in-the-1680s-china-became-the-wests-bogeyman-along-with-islam-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240401/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,