2026-01-01

China Writer Roundtable #8 really R-O-C-K-S! Frans Vandenbosch, Irene Eckert, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee and T.P. Wilkinson look back at 2025 and forward to 2026 Year of the Horse.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/01/china-writer-roundtable-8-really-r-o-c-k-s-frans-vandenbosch-irene-eckert-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-and-t-p-wilkinson-look-back-at-2025-and-forward-to-2026-year-of-the-horse/

2026-01-01

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 22-31 December 2025: On China’s communism, Evelyne&Jeff, free books, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, LadyB & Fashu, Magnus Kjærgaard, on Mikhail Gorbachev, Pepe Escobar, Thomas Powell, on Ursula Von der Leyen, Vladimir Putin. It can’t get any better!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/01/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-22-31-december-2025-on-chinas-communism-evelynejeff-free-books-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-ladyb-fashu-magnus-kjaergaard-on-mikhail-gorba/

2026-01-01

China is now at the head of the geopolitical table to establish global norms and standards. Radio Sinoland 250101

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/01/china-is-now-at-the-head-of-the-geopolitical-table-to-establish-global-norms-and-standards-radio-sinoland-250101/

2026-01-02

China Writer Godfree Roberts: The Grand Bargain That Would Bury Brzezinski’s Ghost.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/02/china-writer-godfree-roberts-the-grand-bargain-that-would-bury-brzezinskis-ghost/

2026-01-02

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: The great sociological divergence- Ideology in the west and the search for analytical rigour in China.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/02/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-the-great-sociological-divergence-ideology-in-the-west-and-the-search-for-analytical-rigour-in-china/

2026-01-02

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 16 articles, podcasts and videos for your week of watching, reading, sanity and existential survival. That’s about two a day, so time to get smart!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/02/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-16-articles-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-week-of-watching-reading-sanity-and-existential-survival-thats-about-two-a-day-so-time-to-get-smart/

2026-01-02

China Writer Kwan Lee/Quan Le: ■ Some 2025 (year 4723 for the Chinese) watershed events focused on China but also including major selected contributions from other nations having built the NEW GLOBAL REALITY progressively replacing the totalitarian NEW WORLD ORDER coming from the Kakistocratic Feudal Conglomerate of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment (KFC-AZAEL)

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/02/china-writer-kwan-lee-quan-le-%e2%96%a0-some-2025-year-4723-for-the-chinese-watershed-events-focused-on-china-but-also-including-major-selected-contributions-from-other-nations-having-built-the-new/

2026-01-03

The Chinese keep winning. Why? Because Baba Beijing is communist-socialist, which means being visionary, with plans/budgets ten years out, benchmarking accountable goals, is 98% uncorrupt and SERVES THE PEOPLE! - not the kakocratic elites! Radio Sinoland 260103

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/03/china-is-communist-dammit-jeff-j-browns-library-on-human-historys-greatest-success-story-for-the-global-99/

2026-01-03

China is communist, DAMMIT! Jeff J. Brown’s library on human history’s greatest success story for the global 99%.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/03/china-is-communist-dammit-jeff-j-browns-library-on-human-historys-greatest-success-story-for-the-global-99/

2026-01-04

It is the Chinese who have the most consensual, bottom-to-the-top, consultative, participatory democracy in the world. Jeff J. Brown’s library will sober you up!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/04/it-is-the-chinese-who-have-the-most-consensual-bottom-to-the-top-consultative-participatory-democracy-in-the-world-jeff-j-browns-library-will-sober-you-up/

2026-01-04

A Canadian friend living in China sent me a handful of stats. Talk about accountability and meritocracy. The usurious, occupied, colonized, Weimarized, warmongering Judeo-West is so Sino-screwed! With map, chart and critical commentary. Radio Sinoland 260104

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/04/a-canadian-friend-living-in-china-sent-me-a-handful-of-stats-talk-about-accountability-and-meritocracy-the-usurious-occupied-colonized-weimarized-warmongering-judeo-west-is-so-sino-screwed-with/

2026-01-04

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260104

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/06/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260106/

2026-01-05

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 251226

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/05/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-251226/

2026-01-05

China Writer Amarynth Flower has three must-read posts on Venezuela and President Maduro’s kidnapping. She lives in Latin America and knows the scene.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/05/china-writer-amarynth-flower-has-three-must-read-posts-on-venezuela-and-president-maduros-kidnapping-she-lives-in-latin-america-and-knows-the-scene/

2026-01-05

The Chinese are spending > €/$100 billion building SIX mega canals for the people’s profit, prosperity and quality of life. Judeo-West? Impoverishment at home, genocide and usurious wars across Earth. With nine short videos. Radio Sinoland 260105

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/05/the-chinese-are-spending-e-100-billion-building-six-mega-canals-for-the-peoples-profit-prosperity-and-quality-of-life-judeo-west-empovrishment-at-home-genocide-and-usurious-wars-across-earth/

2026-01-05

Chinese are offering uncapped salaries + serious R&D money for PhDs in chipmaking. Live and work in the cleanest, safest, nicest place on Earth. Pass it along... Radio Sinoland 260105

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/05/chinese-are-offering-uncapped-salaries-serioius-rd-money-for-phds-in-chipmaking-live-and-work-in-the-cleanest-safest-nicest-place-on-earth-pass-it-along-radio-sinoland-260105/

2026-01-06

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260106

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/06/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260106/

2026-01-06

Xi Jinping: accountability + responsibility = SERVE THE PEOPLE! Phony Judeo-Western “liberal democracy” NOT! With some vintage, searing commentary! Radio Sinoland 260106

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/06/xi-jinping-accountability-responsibility-serve-the-people-phony-judeo-western-liberal-democracy-not-with-some-vintage-searing-commentary-radio-sinoland-260106/

2026-01-07

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: The paradox of financial surveillance. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/07/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-the-paradox-of-financial-surveillance-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-01-07

Cancer and Big Pharma exposed! SPEECH TO EAST LONDON SESSIONS, LONDON. DEC 8, 2025. Brett-Redmayne-Titley. Pass it along. Radio Sinoland 260107

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/07/cancer-and-big-pharma-exposed-speech-to-east-london-sessions-london-dec-8-2025-brett-redmayne-titley-pass-it-along-radio-sinoland-260107/

2026-01-08

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260108

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/08/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260108/

2026-01-08

China’s post 90s citizens are shunning Judeo-West’s ersatz “liberal democracy”, because China’s Maoist mass-line, whole process people’s version is far superior. With 8 charts, visuals and short video. Radio Sinoland 260108

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/08/chinas-post-90s-citizens-are-shunning-judeo-wests-ersatz-liberal-democracy-because-chinas-maoist-mass-line-whole-process-peoples-version-is-far-superior-with-8-charts-visuals-and-short/

2026-01-08

Chinese are bat guano crazy about sports. Top of the list is basketball, first played in China in 1895. Jeff J. Brown’s library gives you a ringside seat!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/08/chinese-are-bat-guano-crazy-about-sports-top-of-the-list-is-basketball-first-played-in-china-in-1895-jeff-j-browns-library-gives-you-a-ringside-seat/

2026-01-09

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 1-7 January: Amarynth Flower, CWG Roundtable, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Patrice Greanville, Wei Ling Chua; on canals, chip R&D, communism-socialism, democracy, global standards and Xi Jinping; with Brett Redmayne-Titley. It can’t get any better!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/09/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-1-7-january-amarynth-flower-cwg-roundtable-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-patrice-greanville-wei-ling-chua-on-canals-chip-rd/

2026-01-10

Have you ever watched Chinese movies? They are gritty, real and emotional. They run circles around Judeo-Hollywood! Top Gun NOT! All with English subtitles. Radio Sinoland 260110

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/10/have-you-ever-watched-chinese-movies-they-are-gritty-real-and-emotional-they-run-circles-around-judeo-hollywood-top-gun-not-all-with-english-subtitles-radio-sinoland-260107/

2026-01-10

China Writer Godfree Roberts: Democracy 2.0: China’s Update Pays Dividends - Democracy’s first update since 1788 has been thriving for 75 years. In China.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/10/china-writer-godfree-roberts-democracy-2-0-chinas-update-pays-dividends-democracys-first-update-since-1788-has-been-thriving-for-75-years-in-china/

2026-01-10

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260110

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/10/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260110/

2026-01-11

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 41 articles, podcasts and videos to start the New Year of the Horse 2026, for your watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/11/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-41-articles-podcasts-and-videos-to-start-the-new-year-of-the-horse-2026-for-your-watching-reading-sanity-and-existential-survival/

2026-01-11

China Writer Dr. Amir Khan hits a grand slam baseball-themed essay: Mao and Moneyball: A Case Study in Cinematic Contradiction.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/11/china-writer-dr-amir-khan-hits-a-grand-slam-baseball-themed-essay-mao-and-moneyball-a-case-study-in-cinematic-contradiction/

2026-01-11

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260111

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/11/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260111/

2026-01-12

There’s a really funny joke making the rounds. It’s called the British military. I can’t stop laughing! China Rising Radio Sinoland 260112

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/12/theres-a-really-funny-joke-making-the-rounds-its-called-the-british-military-i-cant-stop-laughing-china-rising-radio-sinoland-260112/

2026-01-14

How China Works. By: CGTN (China Global Television Network). With an important introduction. Radio Sinoland 260114

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/14/how-china-works-by-cgtn-china-global-television-network-radio-sinoland-260114/

2026-01-14

China’s War on Corruption #8: Can you bring down corrupt cops, governors, banksters and execute traitors? The Chinese do, so savor it vicariously with them! With overview. Radio Sinoland 260114

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/14/chinas-war-on-corruption-8-can-you-bring-down-corrupt-cops-governors-banksters-and-execute-traitors-the-chinese-do-so-savor-it-vicariously-with-them-with-overview-radio-sinoland-260114/

2026-01-15

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260115

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/15/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260115/

2026-01-15

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 8-14 January: Amir Khan, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Patrice Greanville, Wei Ling Chua; on Maoist baseball, British military, Sino-cinema, sports, democracy and corruption + CGTN. It can’t get any better!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/15/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-8-14-january-amir-khan-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-patrice-greanville-wei-ling-chua-on-maoist-baseball-british-military-sino/

2026-01-16

Evelyne&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventures #13: Amazing vignettes of Shenzhen. 13 photos, 2 short slide shows and 2 maps, all explained, with the usual hair-burning commentary.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/11/evelynejeffs-excellent-china-adventures-13-amazing-vignettes-of-shenzhen-13-photos-2-short-slide-shows-and-2-maps-all-explained-with-the-usual-hair-burning-commentary/

2026-01-17

Today’s frightening headlines and global chaos are all explained in this 10-point list. Just look around you and I think you’ll agree! Radio Sinoland 260117

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/17/todays-frightening-headlines-and-global-chaos-are-all-explained-in-this-10-point-list-just-look-around-you-and-i-think-youll-agree-radio-sinoland-260117/

2026-01-17

China Writer Pepe Escobar: How BRICS May Deliver a Structural Shock to The US Dollar System. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/17/china-writer-pepe-escobar-how-brics-may-deliver-a-structural-shock-to-the-us-dollar-system/

2026-01-17

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: Black money and the shadow economy. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/17/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-black-money-and-the-shadow-economy-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-01-18

China Writer Chet Ozmun has put English subtitles on the Chinese Film “PROJECT 596 Ep. 01 (Chinese Historical Drama about Nukes)”. Watch it for free!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/18/china-writer-chet-ozmun-has-put-english-subtitles-on-the-chinese-film-project-596-ep-01-chinese-historical-drama-about-nukes-watch-it-for-free/

2026-01-18

China Writer Godfree Roberts: China Drags The Shipping Industry Into The Digital Age. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/18/china-writer-godfree-roberts-china-drags-the-shipping-industry-into-the-digital-age-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-01-18

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260118

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/18/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260118/

2026-01-18

China Writers Matt Ehret & Cynthia Chung host China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: RTF lecture ‘Clarifying China and Cutting through the Fog of Disinformation’. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/18/china-writers-matt-ehret-cynthia-chung-host-china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-rtf-lecture-clarifying-china-and-cutting-through-the-fog-of-disinformation-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-we/

2026-01-18

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 21 articles, podcasts and videos to start the New Year of the Horse 2026, for your watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/18/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-21-articles-podcasts-and-videos-to-start-the-new-year-of-the-horse-2026-for-your-watching-reading-sanity-and-existential-survival/

2026-01-19

China Writer Godfree Roberts: China’s Week January 11. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/19/china-writer-godfree-roberts-chinas-week-january-11-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-01-23

Evelyne&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventures #14: Time to move on to so many other Chinese discoveries. Au revoir Shenzhen, we love you! 100 Sino-tweets, final 23 odds ‘n’ sods photos, all explained! Part 1 of 2.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/23/evelynejeffs-excellent-china-adventures-14-time-to-move-on-to-so-many-other-chinese-discoveries-au-revoir-shenzhen-we-love-you-100-sino-tweets-final-odds-n-sods-photos-all-explained-par/

2026-01-23

China’s War on Corruption #9: too bad the Talmudic West can’t take down corrupt cops, football officials, researchers, 19,000 mayors, 185,000 bureaucrats, while publicly shaming money launderers. They do it non-stop in China! Radio Sinoland 260123

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/23/chinas-war-on-corruption-9-too-bad-the-talmudic-west-cant-take-down-corrupt-cops-football-officials-researchers-19000-mayors-185000-bureaucrats-while-publicly-shaming-money-launderers-th/

2026-01-24

Billions in foreign capital keep flooding into China, in spite of Talmudic-Torah West’s vain attempts to crush it. Why? Radio Sinoland 260124

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/24/billions-in-foreign-capital-keep-flooding-into-china-in-spite-of-talmudic-torah-wests-vain-attempts-to-crush-it-why-radio-sinoland-260124/

2026-01-24

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 15-23 January: Cynthia Chung, Evelyne&Jeff, Frans Vandenbosch, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Matt Ehret, Patrice Greanville and Pepe Escobar. Y-O-W-Z-E-R!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/24/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-15-23-january-cynthia-chung-evelynejeff-frans-vandenbosch-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-matt-ehret-patrice-greanville-and-pepe/

2026-01-25

Noble Attributes of Chinese Civilization - A Radio Sinoland Cultural Cheat Sheet. Download two-page PDF to earn your Chinese Studies Degree! By: Jeff J. Brown.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/25/noble-attributes-of-chinese-civilization-a-radio-sinoland-cultural-cheat-sheet-download-two-page-pdf-to-earn-your-chinese-studies-degree-by-jeff-j-brown/

2026-01-25

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 25 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Expanding horizons for this first week of Chinese calendar’s Big Cold!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/25/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-25-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-watching-reading-sanity-and-existential-survival-expanding-horizons-for-this-first-week-of-chinese/

2026-01-26

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmudic West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260125

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/26/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmudic-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260126/

2026-01-26

MASSIVE! China hits US with economic counteroffensive after Maduro’s abduction: Baba Beijing lobs an Sino-atomic bomb on the Talmudic-West without firing a shot! Radio Sinoland 260126

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/26/massive-china-hits-us-with-economic-counteroffensive-after-maduros-abduction-baba-beijing-lobs-an-sino-atomic-bomb-on-the-talmudic-west-without-firing-a-shot-radio-sinoland-260126/

2026-01-26

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: An ancient colour revolution - The alchemists who conquered colour: how ancient China mastered synthetic chemistry 2,800 years before Europe. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/26/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-an-ancient-colour-revolution-the-alchemists-who-conquered-colour-how-ancient-china-mastered-synthetic-chemistry-2800-years-before-europe-learn-the-real-stories-beh/

2026-01-27

President Charles de Gaulle made France the 1st major Western power to be mutually recognized by the PRC, 27 January 1964. A great leader with vision and principles whom the Chinese respect & admire.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/27/president-charles-de-gaulle-made-france-the-first-major-western-power-to-be-mutually-recognized-by-the-peoples-republic-of-china-27-january-1964-a-great-leader-of-vision-and-principles-whom-the-c/

2026-01-27

Why Trump Tore into Europe. Translated Chinese article discussing Judeo-Davos-WEF, while comparing East to West. It’s Confucius vs. Satan. Radio Sinoland 260127

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/27/why-trump-tore-into-europe-translated-chinese-article-discussing-judeo-davos-wef-while-comparing-east-to-west-confucius-vs-satan-radio-sinoland-260127/

2026-01-27

China’s War on Corruption: Grab your favorite beverage, popcorn, live real justice and accountability vicariously with this extensive library! More entertaining than Netflix or your favorite sport. Go, Baba Beijing, GO! Radio Sinoland 260127

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/27/chinas-war-on-corruption-grab-your-favorite-beverage-popcorn-live-real-justice-and-accountability-vicariously-with-this-extensive-library-more-entertaining-than-netflix-or-your-favorite-sport-g/

2026-01-28

It’s that time of year again: learn about the incredibly fascinating Chinese Lunar and Agricultural Calendars explained in this Year of the Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/28/its-that-time-of-year-again-learn-about-the-incredibly-fascinating-chinese-lunar-and-agricultural-calendars-explained-in-this-year-of-the-fire-horse-2026/

2026-01-28

China is powering the world with cheap electricity, while the Talmud-Torah West bombs millions with pricey missiles. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines. Radio Sinoland 230128

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/28/china-is-powering-the-world-with-cheap-electricity-while-the-talmud-torah-west-bombs-millions-with-pricey-missiles-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headline/

2026-01-28

China Writer Godfree Roberts: China’s 2D Chip Fab Leads The World – And Freaks It Out. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/28/china-writer-godfree-roberts-chinas-2d-chip-fab-leads-the-world-and-freaks-it-out-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-01-29

Kuaishou app reports to police after a surge in explicit livestream content + Baba Beijing turns into online “Filth Busters”. Chinese expect nothing less than a virtuous civilization. Radio Sinoland 260129

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/29/kuaishou-app-reports-to-police-after-a-surge-in-explicit-livestream-content-baba-beijing-turns-into-online-filth-busters-chinese-expect-nothing-less-than-a-virtuous-civilization-radio-sinoland/

2026-01-29

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Patrice Greanville: The Emperor of Chaos Strikes Again! Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/29/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-patrice-greanville-the-emperor-of-chaos-strikes-again/

2026-01-29

Talmudic West’s Ten Es of Global Dictatorship chart updated with THE quote that explains why the West has been in chaos for 3,000 years! Download PDF & JPEG. Radio Sinoland 260129

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/29/talmudic-wests-ten-es-of-global-dictatorship-chart-updated-with-the-quote-that-explains-why-the-west-has-been-in-chaos-for-3000-years-download-pdf-jpeg-radio-sinoland-260129/

2026-01-30

Sinoland’s “TEN KEY TERMS FOR 2026”. Comparing Chinese Civilization to the Judeo-West. Spoiler alert: it’s ugly! With chart. Radio Sinoland 260130

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/30/sinolands-ten-key-terms-for-2026-comparing-chinese-civilization-to-the-judeo-west-spoiler-alert-its-ugly-with-chart-radio-sinoland-260129/

2026-01-30

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmudic-Torah West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260130

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/30/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmudic-torah-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260130/

2026-01-30

Maduro’s Kidnapping: China’s Silent, Hard Response to Washington. It’s called getting Sino-knee-capped with a Howitzer! Radio Sinoland 260130

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/30/maduros-kidnapping-chinas-silent-hard-response-to-washington-its-called-getting-sino-knee-capped-with-a-howitzer-radio-sinoland-260130/

2026-01-31

Sino-airborne hospital: SERVE THE PEOPLE! Phony Talmud-Torah Western “liberal democracy” NOT! With some vintage, searing commentary! Radio Sinoland 260131

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/31/sino-airborne-hospital-serve-the-people-phony-talmud-torah-western-liberal-democracy-not-with-some-vintage-searing-commentary-radio-sinoland-260131/

2026-01-31

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: Black money and the shadow economy. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Torah West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/30/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-black-money-and-the-shadow-economy-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-torah-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

