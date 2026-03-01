What a month, what hopeful, exciting times we are living in Sinoland!

2026-02-01

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmudic-Torah West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260201

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/01/30/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmudic-torah-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260130/

2026-02-01

China Writer Peter Koenig twofer: President Trump’s Direct and Hidden Messages at the 2026 WEF in Davos + World Economic Forum on a Course of Self-Destruction. Talmud-Torahs on the march!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/01/china-writer-peter-koenig-twofer-president-trumps-direct-and-hidden-messages-at-the-2026-wef-in-davos-world-economic-forum-on-a-course-of-self-destruction-talmud-torahs-on-the-march/

2026-02-01

That was the month of January, Year of the Fire Horse 2026. 68 timeless Sino-posts that embarrass Talmud-Torah BBC, NYT, Fox News, Musk and all their Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke! Radio Sinoland 260201

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/01/that-was-the-month-of-january-year-of-the-horse-2026-68-timeless-sino-posts-that-embarrass-talmud-torah-bbc-nyt-fox-news-musk-and-all-their-big-lie-propaganda-machine-puke-radio-sinoland-260201/

2026-02-02

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 24-31 January: Frans Vandenbosch, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Patrice Greanville and Pepe Escobar and Wei Ling Chua. Boy Howdy!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/02/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-24-31-january-frans-vandenbosch-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-patrice-greanville-and-pepe-escobar-and-wei-ling-chua-boy-howdy/

2026-02-02

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 19 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Expanding horizons for this second week of the Chinese calendar’s “Big Cold”!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/02/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-25-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-expanding-horizons-for-this-second-week-of-the-chinese-calendars/

2026-02-04

Evelyne&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventures #15: Time to move on to so many other Chinese discoveries. Au revoir Shenzhen, we love you! Final videos and photos, all explained! Part 2 of 2.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/04/evelynejeffs-excellent-china-adventures-15-time-to-move-on-to-so-many-other-chinese-discoveries-au-revoir-shenzhen-we-love-you-final-videos-and-photos-all-explained-part-2-of-2/

2026-02-04

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmudic West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260204

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/09/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmudic-torah-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260204/

2026-02-04

China has a spaceship worthy of Star Wars on the books, while the Talmud-Torah West spends trillions killing millions of Goyim. Gotta choose. Learn the real stories behind the Judeo-West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines. Radio Sinoland 260204

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/04/china-has-a-spaceship-worthy-of-star-wars-on-the-books-while-the-talmud-torah-west-spends-trillions-killing-millions-of-goyim-gotta-choose-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-judeo-wests-big-lie-pr/

2026-02-05

I’ve been banned from this site.... I can’t open any articles. Any clues as to what to do, and why? TRY THIS OUT! Radio Sinoland 260205

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/05/ive-been-banned-from-this-site-i-cant-open-any-articles-any-clues-as-to-what-to-do-and-why-try-this-out/

2026-02-05

China Writer Godfree Roberts: Mao And The Cult of Mao. Mao talked about charisma and the cult of personality. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Torah Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/05/china-writer-godfree-roberts-mao-and-the-cult-of-mao-mao-talked-about-charisma-and-the-cult-of-personality-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-torah-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

Share

2026-02-05

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: The essence of happiness in China. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Torah Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/05/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-the-essence-of-happiness-in-china-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-torah-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-02-05

China Writer Eric Arnow channels Emile Zola’s “J’accuse...!” against California Rep. Kevin Kiley’s opportunistic Sinophobia. It turns into an informative email thread!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/05/china-writer-eric-arnow-channels-emile-zolas-jaccuse-against-california-rep-kevin-kileys-opportunistic-sinophobia-it-turns-into-an-informative-email-thread/

2026-02-06

China Writers’ powerful short thread about the Cult of Mao. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/06/china-writers-powerful-short-thread-about-the-cult-of-mao-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-02-06

China’s War on Corruption #10: helping Malaysia snag a crook billionaire, medical chiefs, governors, military chiefs of staff, scientists, Wuhan’s mayor, PLA redemption and lead in school water. Kicking bahookie and off to jail! Radio Sinoland 260206

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/06/corruption-10-too-bad-the-talmudic-west-cant-take-down-corrupt-venal-cops-football-officials-researchers-19000-mayors-185000-bureaucrats-while-publicly-shaming-money-launderers-they-do-in/

2026-02-07

Chinese article (translated) explains that the level of prion antibodies indicates the level of cannibalism among groups: East & West, with fascinating discussion not often seen back home. Radio Sinoland 260207

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/07/chinese-article-translated-explains-that-the-level-of-prion-antibodies-indicates-the-level-of-cannibalism-among-groups-east-west-with-fascinating-discussion-not-often-seen-back-home-radio-sinol/

2026-02-07

Top 30 applied science schools on Planet Earth are ALL Chinese! With thermonuclear commentary that tells it like it is. Buckle up. Radio Sinoland 260207

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/07/top-30-applied-science-schools-on-planet-earth-are-all-chinese-with-thermonuclear-commentary-that-tells-it-like-it-is-buckle-up-radio-sinoland-260207/

2026-02-08

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 27 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate this first week of spring on China’s agricultural calendar!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/08/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-27-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-this-first-week-of-spring-on-chinas-agricultural-calendar/

2026-02-08

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 1-7 February: Dongping Han, Eric Arnow, Evelyne&Jeff, Frans Vandenbosch, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Patrice Greanville, Peter Koenig & Wei Ling Chua. Truth to the max!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/08/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-1-7-february-dongping-han-eric-arnow-evelynejeff-frans-vandenbosch-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-patrice-greanville-peter-koen/

2026-02-09

Chinese article (translated). New revelations from Lolita Island: What’s even more terrifying than cannibalism is the “life extension factory” buried underground. I couldn’t help but vomit after reading it! With withering intro. Radio Sinoland 260209

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/09/chinese-article-translated-new-revelations-from-lolita-island-whats-even-more-terrifying-than-cannibalism-is-the-life-extension-factory-buried-underground-i-couldnt-help-but-vomit-after-r/

2026-02-11

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: A chronicle of being wrong. From manufacturing to geopolitics: a litany of error. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Torah Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/11/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-a-chronicle-of-being-wrong-from-manufacturing-to-geopolitics-a-litany-of-error-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-torah-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

Leave a comment

2026-02-13

My long, slow arc of spiritual awareness from childhood Presbyterianism to Eastern Thought today. With expanded and improved, printable “Noble Attributes of Chinese Civilization” summary. Radio Sinoland 260213

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/13/my-long-slow-arc-of-spiritual-awareness-from-childhood-presbyterianism-to-eastern-thought-today-with-expanded-and-improved-printable-noble-attributes-of-chinese-civilization-summa/

2026-02-13

China Writer Godfree Roberts: Was Mao The Greatest Human Being Ever? Women’s libber, military commander, economist, revolutionary, democrat, politician: he did more good for more people and less harm than anyone in history. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Torah Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/13/china-writer-godfree-roberts-was-mao-the-greatest-human-being-ever-womens-libber-military-commander-economist-revolutionary-democrat-politician-he-did-more-good-for-more-people-and-le/

2026-02-13

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260213

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/13/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmudic-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260213/

2026-02-13

China Writer Pepe Escobar for China Writer Patrice Greanville: Iran Forces US Navy to RETREAT, Trump in SHOCK as Russia & BRICS Step In! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/13/china-writer-pepe-escobar-for-china-writer-patrice-greanville-iran-forces-us-navy-to-retreat-trump-in-shock-as-russia-brics-step-in-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-li/

2026-02-14

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260208

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/14/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260208/

2026-02-14

China Writer Pepe Escobar: How Chongqing Powers China Across the New Silk Roads! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/14/china-writer-pepe-escobar-how-chongqing-powers-china-across-the-new-silk-roads-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-02-14

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: Chinese women. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Torah Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/14/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-chinese-women-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-torah-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-02-15

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 15 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate this first week of Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026! Only comes around every 60 years...

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/15/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-15-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-this-first-week-of-chinese-year-of-the-male-red-fire-horse/

2026-02-15

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 8-14 February: Frans Vandenbosch, Godfree Roberts, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Patrice Greanville, Pepe Escobar & Wei Ling Chua usher you into Chinese New Year of the Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/15/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-8-14-february-frans-vandenbosch-godfree-roberts-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-patrice-greanville-pepe-escobar-wei-ling-chua-usher-you-into-chine/

2026-02-16

Happy Chinese New Year’s Eve! It’s a big celebration in Sinoland. With cultural vignettes, today’s calendar page explained and really cool further reading... Radio Sinoland 260216

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/16/happy-chinese-new-year-eve-its-a-big-celebration-in-sinoland-with-cultural-vignettes-and-really-cool-further-reading-radio-sinoland-260216/

Refer a friend

2026-02-16

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee for China Writer Pepe Escobar: The Strategy behind the Iran-China relationship. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260216

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/16/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-for-china-writer-pepe-escobar-the-strategy-behind-the-iran-china-relationship-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-02-16

Funny story. China is running out of garbage. Now emptying landfills like energy mines! Taiwan Province limits plastic recycling for a reason. Radio Sinoland 260216

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/16/funny-story-china-is-running-out-of-garbage-now-emptying-landfills-like-energy-mines-taiwan-province-limits-plastic-recycling-for-a-reason-radio-sinoland-260216/

2026-02-17

Concise & informative: get your honorary degree in Chinese Studies with this downloadable, 8-page cheat sheet! Radio Sinoland 260217

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/17/concise-informative-get-your-honorary-degree-in-chinese-studies-with-this-downloadable-8-page-cheat-sheet-radio-sinoland-260217/

2026-02-17

China Writers Amarynth Flower and Mobo Gao have a fun, short thread about the founding of Pinyin Chinese in 1958. With a follow-on article for further amusement!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/17/china-writers-amarynth-flower-and-mobo-gao-have-a-fun-short-thread-about-the-founding-of-pinyin-chinese-in-1958-with-a-follow-on-article-for-further-amusement/

2026-02-18

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch: Mao’s legacy lives. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Torah Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/18/china-writer-frans-vandenbosch-maos-legacy-lives-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-torah-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines/

2026-02-18

China executes corrupt billionaires with a big smile. In the Talmud-Tanakh West, billionaires own the people, governments, legislatures, judges and regulators. Radio Sinoland 260218

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/18/china-executes-corrupt-billionaires-with-a-big-smile-in-the-talmud-tanakh-west-billionaires-own-the-people-governments-legislatures-judges-and-regulators-radio-sinoland-260218/

2026-02-19

Brett Redmayne-Titley is in pancreatic cancer remission. Don’t get cancer in the first place and save the lives of those already afflicted by sharing this incredible post! Radio Sinoland 260219

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/19/brett-redmayne-titley-is-in-pancreatic-cancer-remission-dont-get-cancer-in-the-first-place-and-save-the-lives-of-those-already-afflicted-by-sharing-this-incredible-post-radio-sinoland-260219/

2026-02-19

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260219

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/19/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260219/

2026-02-19

China Writer Magnus S. Kjærgaard is a busy young father and graduate student. He still found the time to pen you a poem! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260219

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/19/china-writer-magnus-s-kjaergaard-is-a-busy-young-father-and-graduate-student-he-still-found-the-time-to-pen-you-a-poem-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaga/

2026-02-20

To paraphrase The Temptations: “Politicians, what are they good for? Absolutely NOTHING”! Chinese haven’t had them for 5,000 years. Who’s been and is better off? Radio Sinoland 260220

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/20/to-paraphrase-the-temptations-politicians-what-are-they-good-for-absolutely-nothing-chinese-havent-had-them-for-5000-years-whos-been-and-is-better-off-radio-sinoland-260220/

2026-02-20

Chinese Civilization, Thought and Philosophy Library, by Jeff J. Brown. Talmud-Tanakh West NOT! Lots and lots of FREE BOOKS! Radio Sinoland 260220

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/20/chinese-civilization-thought-and-philosophy-library-by-jeff-j-brown-talmud-tanakh-west-not-lots-and-lots-of-free-books-radio-sinoland-260220/

2026-02-21

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260221

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/21/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260221/

2026-02-21

China Writer Magnus S. Kjærgaard is a busy young father and graduate student. He still found the time to write you an op-ed piece! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260221

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/21/china-writer-magnus-s-kjaergaard-is-a-busy-young-father-and-graduate-student-he-still-found-the-time-to-write-you-an-op-ed-piece-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-l/

2026-02-22

Only China Writers can offer you such an amazingly informative email thread comparing the Mao and Deng Eras! I got so much out of it. You will too. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260222

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/22/only-china-writers-can-offer-you-such-an-amazingly-informative-email-thread-comparing-the-mao-and-deng-eras-i-got-so-much-out-of-it-you-will-too-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-west/

2026-02-22

China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 19 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate 1st Rain Water Week of Chinese Year of the Male-Red-Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/22/china-writer-patrice-greanville-offers-you-19-articles-interviews-podcasts-and-videos-for-your-sanity-and-existential-survival-celebrate-rain-water-week-of-chinese-year-of-the-male-red-fire-horse/

2026-02-22

China Writers’ Group on Seek Truth From Facts, 15-22 February: Amarynth Flower, Frans Vandenbosch, Jeff J. Brown, Kwan Lee, Magnus S. Kjærgaard, Mobo Gao, Patrice Greanville & Wei Ling Chua, plus new library, cheat sheet & interview. 1st Rain Water Week in Year of the Fire Horse 2026!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/22/china-writers-group-on-seek-truth-from-facts-15-22-february-amarynth-flower-frans-vandenbosch-jeff-j-brown-kwan-lee-magnus-s-kjaergaard-mobo-gao-patrice-greanville-wei-ling-chua/

2026-02-22

Lovely, hopeful short thread among China Writers Wei Ling Chua, Quan Le and Amarynth Flower: China Announces ‘Starlink Killer’ Microwave Weapon, Says It Can Fire 60-Second Bursts. Debunking the West’s Talmud-Tanakhs.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/22/lovely-hopeful-short-thread-among-china-writers-wei-ling-chua-quan-le-and-amarynth-flower-china-announces-starlink-killer-microwave-weapon-says-it-can-fire-60-second-bursts-debu/

2026-02-23

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260223

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/23/23china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260223/

2026-02-23

Dr. Yoho’s excellent exposé: THE “ELITES” WANT TO KILL 4/5THS OF US. ONCE YOU UNDERSTAND THAT, CURRENT EVENTS MAKE SENSE! Radio Sinoland 260223

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/23/dr-yohos-excellent-expose-the-elites-want-to-kill-4-5ths-of-us-once-you-understand-that-current-events-make-sense-radio-sinoland-260223/

2026-02-23

China Writers Frans Vandenbosch, Quan Le and Jeff J. Brown with a short, sweet thread: A chronicle of being wrong. From manufacturing to geopolitics: a litany of error + the spiritual side. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines.

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/23/china-writers-frans-vandenbosch-quan-le-and-jeff-j-brown-with-a-a-chronicle-of-being-wrong-from-manufacturing-to-geopolitics-a-litany-of-error-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-big/

Share

2026-02-25

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260225

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/25/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260225/

2026-02-25

After Netrumpanmusku’s pomp-ass, theatric SOTU harangue, this is how Chinese leaders talk to their citizens: mutual respect and trust! Radio Sinoland 260225

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/25/after-netrumpanmuskus-pomp-ass-theatric-sotu-harangue-this-is-how-chinese-leaders-talk-to-their-citizens-mutual-respect-and-trust-radio-sinoland-260225/

2026-02-26

Short, informative email thread with China Writers Eric Arnow and Jeff J. Brown on high level of cannibalism in the West vs. East. Radio Sinoland 260226

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/26/short-informative-email-thread-with-china-writers-eric-arnow-and-jeff-j-brown-on-high-level-of-cannibalism-in-the-west-vs-east-radio-sinoland-260226/

2026-02-27

EXPANDED informative thread with China Writers Eric Arnow and Jeff J. Brown on cannibalism and one’s search for spiritual enligtenment. Radio Sinoland 260227

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/26/short-informative-email-thread-with-china-writers-eric-arnow-and-jeff-j-brown-on-high-level-of-cannibalism-in-the-west-vs-east-radio-sinoland-260226/

2026-02-27

China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines... Dateline 260227

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/27/china-writer-dr-kwan-lee-is-your-short-video-hit-machine-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propaganda-machine-headlines-dateline-260227/

2026-02-28

Interview catalogue for Radio Sinoland and Jeff J. Brown - over 1,000 shows as host and guest. I got smart learning from my many interlocutors. You will too!

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/28/interview-catalogue-for-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-jeff-j-brown-2/

2026-02-28

China’s War on Corruption #11: gotta love it: take that you greedy stock regulators, scientists, billionaires, more village mayors, 8 generals, anti-graft chiefs (!), aerospace bosses, plus 16 crime family death penalties and banning universities. Go, Baba Beijing, GO! Radio Sinoland 260228

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/28/chinas-war-on-corruption-11-gotta-love-it-take-that-you-greedy-stock-regulators-scientists-billionaires-more-village-mayors-8-generals-anti-graft-chiefs-aerospace-bosses-plus-16-crime/

2026-02-28

IT’S STARTING: West’s kakocratic dictators are so mentally ill, they say they can defend Taiwan Island and defeat Iran! BRING IT ON! Both are delusional hallucinations. Radio Sinoland 260228

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/28/its-starting-wests-kakocratic-dictators-are-so-mentally-ill-they-say-they-can-defend-taiwan-island-and-defeat-iran-bring-it-on-both-are-delusional-hallucinations-radio-sinoland-260228/

2026-02-28

China Writer Chet Ozmun just finished subtitling “PROJECT 596 Ep. 03 ENG SUBS” (Chinese Historical Drama about Nukes). Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines… Dateline 260228

https://radiosinoland.com/2026/02/28/china-writer-chet-ozmun-has-finished-subtitling-project-596-ep-03-eng-subs-chinese-historical-drama-about-nukes-learn-the-real-stories-behind-the-talmud-tanakh-wests-big-lie-propagand/

Refer a friend

A to Z support.

Thank you in advance, Jeff

Alipay and WeChat: Chinese phone number: +86-19806711824

Checks or cash: mail to: Jeff J. Brown, 7 rue du Général de Gaulle, Équeurdreville, France 50120

Donorbox: www.donorbox.com, find China Rising Radio Sinoland

Euro bank wires: 44 Days Publishing, Bank: TransferWise, IBAN: BE70 9672 2959 5225

FundRazr: https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland or https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash

Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino

Stripe US$/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/14k8zl5tp5mVeT66op

Stripe Euros/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe02P8FB9DbcKY28a

US bank wires: Jeff J. Brown, Bank of Oklahoma, Routing Number/ABA: 103900036, Account: 592243855

Refer a friend

Do yourself, your friends, family and colleagues a favor, to make sure all of you are Sino-smart:

Google ebooks (Epub), audiobooks, plus Amazon print books and Kindle:

44 Days Backpacking in China: The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century, with the United States, Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YBKHEAAAQBAJ

https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCkQXRlM

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1484939999/

China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YNmLEAAAQBAJ

https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M

https://www.amazon.com/China-Rising-Capitalist-Socialist-Destinations/dp/0996487042

BIG Red Book on China: Chinese History, Culture and Revolution

https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=6Wl4EAAAQBAJ

https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M

https://www.amazon.com/BIG-Red-Book-China/dp/1673322719/

Author page:

https://www.amazon.com/Mr.-Jeff-J.-Brown/e/B00TX0TDDI

Praise for The China Trilogy:

https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/

Leave a comment

Jeff J. Brown’s libraries and catalogues A-Z: 1,000s of hours of research, writing, editing and podcasting.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/04/03/jeff-j-browns-ever-expanding-collection-of-living-libraries-and-catalogues-many-years-and-1000s-of-hours-of-writing-podcasting-take-advantage-of-them-radio-sinoland-2025-year-of-the-snake/