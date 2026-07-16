Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
4h

Do you follow Clif High? He talks about the Talmud.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
4h

Do you follow Clif High? He talks about the Talmud.

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