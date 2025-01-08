Super K with four killer short videos not seen on BBC, MSNBC, Fox and CNN!
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
1-America’s Unipolar Illusion – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/americas-unipolar-illusion/
2-The White Emperor – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-white-emperor/
3-America Has Stopped Paying Its Bills – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/america-has-stopped-paying-its-bills/
4-Pierre Poilièvre is A Yapping Zionist Chihuahua – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/pierre-poilievre-is-a-yapping-zionist-chihuahua/