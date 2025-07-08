1-This Bible Brainwashed Christians to Worship Israel - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/this-bible-brainwashed-christians-to-worship-israel/

2-Trump's Dollar Disaster : WHY the World is dumping the US currency - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/trumps-dollar-disaster-why-the-world-is-dumping-the-us-currency/

3-China's Military SHOCKS the US into Taiwan War it Can't Win - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-military-shocks-the-us-into-taiwan-war-it-cant-win/

4-China's New HQ-29 Missile Shield : from the ground to the stars - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/chinas-new-hq-29-missile-shield-from-the-ground-to-the-stars/

5-Russia transfers Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system to North Korea - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/russia-transfers-pantsir-s1-anti-aircraft-system-to-north-korea/

Leave a comment

6-Iran Fools Mossad : spoils big attack plan, 'Rising Lion' part 2 fails - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-fools-mossad-spoils-big-attack-plan-rising-lion-part-2-fails/

7-China Ditched BRICS ?!! : Well,it's complicated ... - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-ditched-brics-wellits-complicated/

8-The West versus The Persian Empire - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-west-versus-the-persian-empire/

9-White savior tells Uyghur : SHUT UP !!! YOU ARE OPPRESSED !!! - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/white-savior-tells-uyghur-shut-up-you-are-oppressed/

10-Iran Rejects US Talks : Declares Full Alignment with Xi and Putin - SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/iran-rejects-us-talks-declares-full-alignment-with-xi-and-putin/

Leave a comment

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…