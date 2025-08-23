Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure Series

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #22: Travel maps and daily itinerary table. All downloadable!

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/15/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-22-travel-maps-and-daily-itinerary-table-all-downloadable/

Hunan Province

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #20: Hunan Province, Yueyang. Daily life and infrastructure in lower-tier cities keep on trucking. Three short videos with transcripts.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/13/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-20-hunan-province-yueyang-daily-life-and-infrastructure-in-lower-tier-cities-keep-on-trucking-three-short-videos-with-transcripts/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #21: Reflections on Jeff's travels to proud, revolutionary Hunan Province. The prequel journey that inspired our project.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/14/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-21-reflections-on-jeffs-travels-to-proud-revolutionary-hunan-province-the-prequel-journey-that-inspired-our-project/

Yueyang, Hunan Province

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #1: money-free Chinese vending machine. The West must be very afraid, but we do not fear people-owned banks and their digital currency. 1-mn video.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/17/1-amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-money-free-chinese-vending-machine-the-west-must-be-very-afraid-but-we-do-not-fear-people-owned-banks-and-their-digital-currency-1-mn-video/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #2: kids and parents in a Chinese public park stream: no dangers, no threats, no bad guys. Life is safe and collective here, a freedom we don't have in the West. 1mn video.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/17/2-amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-kids-and-parents-in-a-chinese-public-park-stream-no-dangers-no-threats-no-bad-guys-life-is-safe-and-collective-here-a-freedom-we-dont-have-in-the-west/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #3. Think of Chinese high-speed trains as 350kph-interurban buses (210mph). 40 billion HST tickets a year.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/13/3-amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-think-of-chinese-high-speed-trains-as-350kph-interurban-buses-40-billion-hst-tickets-a-year/

Amir&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure #4. We ask you: do you prefer paying for guns around the world or 21st century infrastructure? The Chinese have made their choice. 3mn video.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/17/4-amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-we-ask-you-do-you-prefer-paying-for-guns-around-the-world-or-21st-century-infrastructure-the-chinese-have-made-their-choice-3mn-video-2/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #5. Yueyang, Hunan Province: Song Dynasty (900AD-1,200AD) Confucius Temple. Five short videos with 15 photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/17/5-amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-yueyang-hunan-province-tang-dynasty-600-900ad-confucius-temple/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #6. Ruijin, Jiangxi Province: Amir waxes with a humorous, anecdotal post and its six photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/17/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-6-hunan-jiangxi-fujian-shaanxi-province-short-videos-and-photos

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #7. Yueyang, Hunan Province: How does your city stack up to this 3rd-tier Sino-burg of six million? Two short videos with photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/20/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-7-yueyang-hunan-province-how-does-your-city-stack-up-to-this-3rd-tier-sino-burg-of-six-million-two-short-videos-with-photos/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #8. Yueyang, Hunan Province: its massive statue of Houyi, who saved the world from burning up and who is married to Chang'e, the Moon Goddess. Photos and the story...

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/21/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-8-yueyang-hunan-province-its-massive-statue-of-houyi-who-saved-the-world-from-burning-up-and-who-is-married-to-change-the-moon-goddess-photos-and-the-st/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #9. Yueyang, Hunan Province: Dongting Lake is Yangtze (Changjiang) River's natural release valve to control flooding. Two short videos with photos and map.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/22/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-9-yueyang-hunan-province-dongting-lake-is-yangtze-changjiang-rivers-natural-release-valve-to-control-flooding-two-short-videos-with-photos-and-map/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #10. Yueyang, Hunan Province: Yueyang Pagoda goes back to 1,400 years and then Mao Zedong made it a modern-day shrine. Short video with a number of photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/23/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-10-yueyang-hunan-province-yueyang-pagoda-goes-back-to-1400-years-and-then-mao-zedong-made-it-a-modern-day-shrine-short-videos-with-a-number-of-photos/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #11. Yueyang, Hunan Province: Chinese (free!) public museums are some of the best in the world, even smaller, municipal ones. With a number of photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/24/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-11-yueyang-hunan-province-chinese-free-public-museums-are-some-of-the-best-in-the-world-even-smaller-municipal-ones-with-a-number-of-photos/

Hengyang, Hunan Province

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #12. Hengyang, Hunan Province to Jinggangshan, Jiangxi Province slow train: A trip back in time when my family lived here 1990-1997. Eight 1mn videos with 15 captioned photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/26/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-12-hengyang-hunan-province-to-jinggangshan-jiangxi-province-slow-train-a-trip-back-in-time-when-my-family-lived-here-1990-1997-eight-1mn-videos-with-15-cap/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #13: a critically important look back at my family's life in 1990s China, to fully appreciate what you are living vicariously with us.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/27/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-13-a-critically-important-look-back-at-my-familys-life-in-1990s-china-to-fully-appreciate-what-you-are-living-vicariously-with-us/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #14. Hengyang, Hunan Province: the Resistance War Memorial Hall shows the bloody sacrifices made to be liberated and free from the West, Japan and KMT. Five short videos with photo.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/29/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-14-hengyang-hunan-province-the-resistance-war-memorial-hall-shows-the-bloody-sacrifices-made-to-be-liberated-and-free-from-the-west-japan-and-kmt-five-shor/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #15. Hengyang, Hunan Province: Ferris wheels have taken over 3rd, 4th and 5th tier cities, creating summer nightlife and daytime winter fun. Must-read commentary, graph and 14 captioned photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/30/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-15-hengyang-hunan-province-ferris-wheels-have-taken-over-3rd-4th-and-5th-tier-cities-creating-summer-nightlife-and-daytime-winter-fun-intro-graph-and-14/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #16: Hengyang, Hunan Province. Chinese cities love to develop trendy, artsy districts for the citizens to enjoy. Must-read commentary, and 14 captioned photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/01/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-16-hengyang-hunan-province-chinese-cities-love-to-develop-trendy-artsy-districts-for-the-citizens-to-enjoy-must-read-commentary-and-14-captioned-photos/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #17: Hengyang, Hunan Province. The Railroad Museum is private, but serves the people. Must-read commentary on Chinese asset ownership, with eight photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/02/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-17-hengyang-hunan-province-the-railroad-museum-is-private-but-serves-the-people-must-read-commentary-on-chinese-asset-ownership-with-eight-photos/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #18: Hengyang, Hunan Province. KMT's Chiang Kai-Shek on record: "I'd rather kill 1,000 innocent people than let one communist escape". Commentary about CKS, to learn about the man you have been lied to about all your life .

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/03/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-18-hengyang-hunan-province-kmts-chiang-kai-shek-on-record-id-rather-kill-1000-innocent-people-than-let-one-communist-escape-commentary-about-cks/

Jinggangshan, Jiangxi Province

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #19: Jinggangshan, Jiangxi Province. Notes on Red Theatre, by Amir Khan, with five photos (yes, we watched four fabulous stage shows!)

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/04/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-19-jinggangshan-jiangxi-province-notes-of-red-theatre-by-amir-khan-with-five-photos-yes-we-watched-four-fabulous-stage-shows/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #23: Jiangxi Province, Jinggangshan. The 1927, 47-day Hengyangjie Battle is studied by military schools around the world. Four captioned videos+12 photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/18/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-23-jiangxi-province-jinggangshan-the-1927-47-day-hengyangjie-battle-is-studied-by-military-schools-around-the-world-four-captioned-videos12-photos/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #24: Jiangxi Province, Jinggangshan. Every Chinese knows about Five Finger Peaks and its symbolism for their communist revolution. The area is stunning. Four captioned videos + five photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/21/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-24-jiangxi-province-jinggangshan-every-chinese-knows-about-five-finger-peaks-and-its-symbolism-for-their-communist-revolution-the-area-is-stunning-four-cap/

Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #25: Jiangxi Province, Jinggangshan. 2.5 million/yr see the Revolution Museum and it's a long way from anywhere. Must-read commentary to understand the Chinese. Two captioned videos + many photos.

https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/23/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-25-jiangxi-province-jinggangshan-2-5-million-yr-see-the-revolution-museum-and-its-a-long-way-from-anywhere-must-read-commentary-to-understand-the-chinese/

