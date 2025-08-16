Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard V's avatar
Richard V
6hEdited

Jeff, superb rundown. Loved the first hand report from your recent travels. Had read your trilogy of books several years ago and it's good to have you back in China. If I read your bio correctly, you're currently living in Taiwan Province. Looking forward to your observations regarding that local and its people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeff J Brown
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture