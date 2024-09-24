Sputnik News asks Jeff J. Brown to comment on the recent QUAD summit: SCO Matters in Asia, Makes US-Run QUAD Look Like an Anemic Midget.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Sputnik News asks Jeff J. Brown to comment on the recent QUAD summit: SCO Matters in Asia, Makes US-Run QUAD Look Like an Anemic Midget.
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/09/24/sputnik-news-asks-jeff-j-brown-to-comment-on-the-recent-quad-summit-sco-matters-in-asia-makes-us-run-quad-look-like-an-anemic-midget/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown