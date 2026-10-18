When Uncle Slaughter shoots itself in the foot, it always ends up having to shoot itself in the other foot to make up for shooting itself in the foot the first time.
Mainland China and Taiwan are our home now...
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/10/18/sputnik-news-asks-jeff-j-brown-about-trumps-waiver-of-sanctions-on-russian-fuel-in-a-desperate-attempt-to-save-the-upcoming-elections-radio-sinoland-261018/
Series by boots-on-the-ground China Writer travelers reporting on real China and real Chinese people!
Amir&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure Series. 2026: Xinjiang Province Red Tour. Photos and commentary. The REAL Chinese people you do not know!
https://radiosinoland.com/2026/08/09/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-series-2026-xinjiang-province-red-tour-photos-and-commentary-the-real-chinese-people-you-do-not-know/
Stay caught up with Amir&Jeff’s Amazing Adventure, journeying through the wilds of inner China, where foreigners don’t go! Short videos, captioned photos, articles, critical commentary.
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/07/27/amirjeffs-excellent-china-adventure-series-2025-hunan-jiangxi-fujian-and-shaanxi-provinces-red-tour-short-videos-captioned-photos-articles-and-commentary-the-real-chinese-people-you-don/
State of the Chinese Union 2025: based on five months recently journeying across the country’s backwoods + 16 years living there. Speech given to Samui Real, Thailand, 13 August 2025
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/08/15/state-of-the-chinese-union-2025-based-on-five-months-recently-journeying-across-the-countrys-backwoods16-years-living-there-presentation-given-to-samui-real-thailand-13-august-2025/
ADVENTURES IN ASIA WITH LADYB, FASHU, LAOLAO AND GONGGONG Series (focused on Taiwan Province and the rest of Asia)
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/11/22/adventures-in-asia-with-ladyb-fashu-laolao-and-gonggong-focused-on-taiwan-province-and-the-rest-of-asia/
Jeff’s many articles about Taiwan Province
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/02/jeff-j-browns-taiwan-province-library-years-of-articles-podcasts-interviews-and-tv-shows-100000s-of-visitors-are-accessing-these-works-time-to-get-smart-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250202/
Evelyne&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure Series. Months spent traveling the back roads of China. Short videos with transcripts, captioned photos, articles and commentary. The REAL Chinese people you do not know!
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/11/17/evelynejeffs-excellent-china-adventure-series-months-spent-traveling-the-back-roads-of-china-short-videos-with-transcripts-captioned-photos-articles-and-commentary-the-real-chinese-people-you/
Frans Vandenbosch: Final reflections on an extraordinary voyage
https://yellowlion.org/asia-trip-2025-part-11/
A to Z support.
Thank you in advance, Jeff
Alipay and WeChat: Chinese phone number: +86-19806711824
Checks or cash: mail to: Jeff J. Brown, 7 rue du Général de Gaulle, Équeurdreville, France 50120
Donorbox: www.donorbox.com, find China Rising Radio Sinoland
Euro bank wires: 44 Days Publishing, Bank: TransferWise, IBAN: BE70 9672 2959 5225
FundRazr: https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland or https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino
Stripe US$/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/14k8zl5tp5mVeT66op
Stripe Euros/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe02P8FB9DbcKY28a
US bank wires: Jeff J. Brown, Bank of Oklahoma, Routing Number/ABA: 103900036, Account: 592243855
Do yourself, your friends, family and colleagues a favor, to make sure all of you are Sino-smart:
Google ebooks (Epub), audiobooks, plus Amazon print books and Kindle:
44 Days Backpacking in China: The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century, with the United States, Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YBKHEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCkQXRlM
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1484939999/
China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YNmLEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/China-Rising-Capitalist-Socialist-Destinations/dp/0996487042
BIG Red Book on China: Chinese History, Culture and Revolution
https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=6Wl4EAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/BIG-Red-Book-China/dp/1673322719/
Author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Mr.-Jeff-J.-Brown/e/B00TX0TDDI
Praise for The China Trilogy:
https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
Jeff J. Brown’s libraries and catalogues A-Z: 1,000s of hours of research, writing, editing and podcasting.
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/04/03/jeff-j-browns-ever-expanding-collection-of-living-libraries-and-catalogues-many-years-and-1000s-of-hours-of-writing-podcasting-take-advantage-of-them-radio-sinoland-2025-year-of-the-snake/