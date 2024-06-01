Pictured (1 of 3, others forthcoming): veneration of ancestors predates Confucius by millennia, but he codified it. I have been to a number of ancestral temples from large to small. This little temple in Nantou, Taiwan Province is very beautiful. It has two parts. On the left under the three big lanterns is an altar for the local Land God, which I will cover in future posts. On the right is the ancestral altar called Southern Happiness Temple (兴南宫), its sign on the stainless steel handrail with a lovely Celestial Dragon painting. In front is a green-roofed, bronze, tripod incense burner, with lion legs and dragon handles. Two Guardian Lions protect the temple. On the offering table is a magnificent, variegated orchid with a bonsai orange tree. Here, one leaves food and beverages for the ancestral spirits. Orchids represent Confucian Junzi (君子), who are those with noble and moral character. Oranges represent purity, cleansing and good luck.

Inside the protected altar are the Maternal and Paternal Ancestors. Above them is a woodcut Pixiu flying in the clouds. Pixiu (貔貅) are powerful, mythical, lion-like animals that protect souls and help the living with prosperity and happiness. They sport deer horns, feathered wings, can have hooved feet and eat gold, silver and jewelry.

The wood carving on the left is a hollowed out frog percussion instrument. On its stomach are ridges and with a drumstick, you can strike the top or rake the ridges to create a chant/prayer rhythm. In Chinese symbology, frogs bring fertility (to create future ancestors!), prosperity and happiness. The large bowl can hold fruit/flower offerings, etc. The two lanterns have peach lampshades. Peaches represent longevity and immortality.

Having lived and worked in China for 16 years, I now revere my ancestors. It teaches family cohesion, history, respect for elders and collectively bonds society.

