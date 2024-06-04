Ramin Mazaheri
Mexico likely to re-elect leftists amid record optimism, satisfaction
Jeff J. Brown
Five tables shockingly prove which country is way ahead of the rest of the world in patents, trademarks, industrial design + plant variety applications and geographical indications. It’s not the USA or EU! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/five-tables-shockingly-prove-which-country-is-way-ahead-of-the-rest-of-the-world-in-patents-trademarks-industrial-design-plant-variety-applications-and-geographical-indications-its-not-the-usa/
Don Hank (one of my faves for daily news)
Jerry’s Take on China
www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=democracy
www.chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=governance
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=freedom
Sonar21.com
West Opts for Borodino Strategy in Ukraine and China
https://sonar21.com/west-opts-for-borodino-strategy-in-ukraine-and-china/
Comments
No posts