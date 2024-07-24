Proud CWG member Amarynth Flower has a scoop for the fans! Follow the fun...
There is chaos and confusion. There is a new channel to keep up to date with the resistance factions.
Confusion in Washington
Last night, autonomous actionists planted maggots and mealworms at the banquet tables and crickets on multiple floors of the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC where Netanyahu and his entourage are staying ahead of his speech to US Congress in a few hours.
Fire alarms were also set off to ensure that the war criminals get no rest.
Join the Satanyahu Welcoming Committee channel to stay up to date on information and actions regarding Netanyahu's visit: https://t.me/satanyahu2024
