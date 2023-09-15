Share this postPolicing and Policy. By: Thomas Wilkinson jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherPolicing and Policy. By: Thomas Wilkinson Thomas hits another one out of the philosophical ball park, with this thought-provoking essay! A Seek Truth From Facts exclusive...Jeff J BrownSep 15, 2023Share this postPolicing and Policy. By: Thomas Wilkinson jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharehttps://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/policing-and-policy-by-thomas-wilkinson/Leave a commentRefer a friendShare this postPolicing and Policy. By: Thomas Wilkinson jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShare