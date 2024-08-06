I am humbled and honored to welcome Cynthia McKinney to the China Writers’ Group (CWG). This has been in the works for a good six months. When you support the Axis of Resistance, your websites and social media get censored, but emails as well. Thus, we have been like ships in the night trying to get this coordinated, with several of our missives not reaching their destination. Believe it or not, messaging on X has really helped. We finally got it done.

Cynthia and I have worked together for a number of years now, including her book “When China Sneezes”. Check out her website, books and social media below. She needs no introduction. She is a fabulous person to have on the CWG team. Cynthia is a powerful role model for everyone who strives to make the world more just and win-win for the Global Majority. She has tremendous international experience, including months in China, and is in fact now living and working in Bangladesh, as a PhD professor.

The best way to follow Cynthia is probably on Twitter, as she is quite active there. Like the other members, she is joining the “arrows of truth” in the CWG quiver, which are launched across Planet Earth by Seek Truth From Facts Foundation, to spread the good word.

Again, a comradely welcome to Cynthia McKinney.

¡VENCEREMOS!

Jeff J. Brown, Founder

Links to website, books, and social media are below.

Cynthia's Books

When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown

How the U.S. Creates "Sh*thole" Countries

Ain't Nothing Like Freedom

The Illegal War On Libya

