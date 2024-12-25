Please join China Writers Dr. Kwan Lee and Jeff J. Brown for a Zoom Q&A meeting!
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Kwan and Jeff will look into the Sino-crystal ball to answer all your questions about what will happen in,
China 2025
Meeting time
Beijing: Sunday, 29 December, 4am/04:00
Paris: Saturday, 28 December, 9pm/21:00
New York: Saturday, 28 December, 3pm/15:00
Have your questions ready and we look forward to your participation!
Zoom meeting link
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8496224448?pwd=XVhT8G0FmXboT6BBtthgzK7aa5cgrb.1&omn=85126926478
Meeting ID: 849 622 4448
Passcode: China2025