Peter Koenig worked with Thomas Sankara before François Mitterrand ordered his assassination. Priceless experiences with one of Africa's most inspirational leaders. Radio Sinoland 250616
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Watch the show, read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/06/16/peter-koenig-worked-with-thomas-sankara-before-francois-mitterrand-ordered-his-assassination-priceless-experiences-with-one-of-africas-most-inspirational-leaders-radio-sinoland-250616/
Do yourself, your friends, family and colleagues a favor, to make sure all of you are Sino-smart:
Google ebooks (Epub), audiobooks, plus Amazon print books and Kindle:
44 Days Backpacking in China: The Middle Kingdom in the 21st Century, with the United States, Europe and the Fate of the World in Its Looking Glass https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YBKHEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCkQXRlM
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1484939999/
China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=YNmLEAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/China-Rising-Capitalist-Socialist-Destinations/dp/0996487042
BIG Red Book on China: Chinese History, Culture and Revolution
https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=6Wl4EAAAQBAJ
https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAECCfHo86M
https://www.amazon.com/BIG-Red-Book-China/dp/1673322719/
Author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Mr.-Jeff-J.-Brown/e/B00TX0TDDI
Praise for The China Trilogy:
https://radiosinoland.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
A to Z support.
Thank you in advance, Jeff
Alipay and WeChat: Chinese phone number: +86-19806711824
Checks or cash: mail to: Jeff J. Brown, 7 rue du Général de Gaulle, Équeurdreville, France 50120
Donorbox: www.donorbox.com, find China Rising Radio Sinoland
Euro bank wires: 44 Days Publishing, Bank: TransferWise, IBAN: BE70 9672 2959 5225
FundRazr: https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland or https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino
Stripe US$/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/14k8zl5tp5mVeT66op
Stripe Euros/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe02P8FB9DbcKY28a
US bank wires: Jeff J. Brown, Bank of Oklahoma, Routing Number/ABA: 103900036, Account: 309163695
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…