Peter Koenig
https://tntvideo.podbean.com/e/peter-koenig-on-mind-medicine-with-charles-kovess-16-june-2024/
Pepe Escobar
The BRICS weigh in on Palestine: The gravity around the newly-enlarged BRICS constellation is drawing in Arab, Muslim, and Global South adherents to the influential group's message on international law, Palestine, and halting forever wars.
https://thecradle.co/articles/the-brics-weigh-in-on-palestine
Billy Bob + Ben Tóth
CWG member Billy Bob's partner Ben Tóth publishes another outstanding talking point list!
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/cwg-member-billy-bobs-partner-ben-toth-publishes-another-outstanding-talking-point-list/
Godfree Roberts
Comments
No posts