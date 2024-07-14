Pepe rips NATO a new one, Peter fears Western digital currencies, Gerald with another killer Mao poem and Jeff offers a timeline of China's space race.
Pepe Escobar
We are NATO. And we’re comin’ to get ya. The outgoing epileptic slab of Norwegian wood posing as NATO Secretary-General put on quite a performance, Pepe Escobar writes.
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/07/11/we-are-nato-and-were-comin-to-get-ya/
Peter Koenig
Digital Money and Human Enslavement: Digitization of Everything – Towards a Dystopian World – Interview by Humanity United Now – a Conversation by Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea with Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/digital-money-and-human-enslavement/
Gerald Therrien
Jeff J. Brown
China's amazing space race against all Western efforts to stop it. 1994-2024: a timeline.
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/chinas-amazing-space-race-against-all-western-efforts-to-stop-it-1994-2024-a-timeline/
