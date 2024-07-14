On the Trail of the Treasonous

Poems of Mao

Kunlun [a tsu, to the melody Fair Nien-nu, Nien-nu Chiao] [translated by Nancy Lin] Rearing out of the earth, A portent across the sky – Wanton Kunlun, You that have drained your cupful Of this world’s radiant spring, You blow up wild With your three million dragons of alabaster…