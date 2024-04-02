The AI Lab for Book-Lovers

Pepe Escobar: The Chronicles of Liquid War

Over the past seventeen years I have published seven books by globe-travelling journalist Pepe Escobar that offer a completely different view of modern history than is afforded by conventional Western sources. He explains things from the point of view of residents of the Global South and “sovereign civilizational states” such as Russia, China, and Iran. What the West sees as “rules-based international order”, many elsewhere see as brutal hypocrisy. Even if you completely disagree with this dark view of US and NATO motivations, the best way to understand the world around you is to inhabit a completely different perspective for a time…