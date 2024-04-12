Pepe Escobar came for a visit in Cherbourg, France. Great company, great food, great conversation. He gave me this amazing gift from Donbas, Russia: a military banner of all the Russian battalions that have adopted a saint (Mark, Luke, James, etc.). Jesus Christ in the center is the image on one of Russia's first flags 1,000 years ago, when the Orthodox church was founded in Crimea, Russia.

We were treated to an incredible meal prepared by our dear friend Evelyne, hands down the best home cooking chef in Normandy! Bon Appétit!

Share

Where to find me…

My books:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com

Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/