Share this postPepe covers China going to Palestine, Matt does a deep convo with Victoire, Godfree says "all is good" and Gerald with another killer poem by Mao Zedong. Only with the China Writers' Group!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPepe covers China going to Palestine, Matt does a deep convo with Victoire, Godfree says "all is good" and Gerald with another killer poem by Mao Zedong. Only with the China Writers' Group!China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!Jeff J BrownJul 29, 20241Share this postPepe covers China going to Palestine, Matt does a deep convo with Victoire, Godfree says "all is good" and Gerald with another killer poem by Mao Zedong. Only with the China Writers' Group!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSubscribePepe EscobarChina throws clout behind Palestine, by Pepe Escobar - The Unz Reviewhttps://www.unz.com/pescobar/china-throws-clout-behind-palestine/ShareMatt EhretRefer a friendGodfree RobertsHere Comes ChinaThe Good News is..By using force and pretending to benevolence the hegemon will certainly have a large state. By using virtue and practicing benevolence the wise ruler will achieve humane authority, for the humane man has no enemies. Mencius…Read morea day ago · 18 likes · 3 comments · Godfree RobertsLeave a commentGerald TherrienOn the Trail of the TreasonousPoems of MaoSnow [a tsu, to the melody Spring in Chin Garden, Chinyuan Chun…Read more21 hours ago · Gerald TherrienThank you for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation. This post is public so feel free to share it.Share1Share this postPepe covers China going to Palestine, Matt does a deep convo with Victoire, Godfree says "all is good" and Gerald with another killer poem by Mao Zedong. Only with the China Writers' Group!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare