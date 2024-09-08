Patrice Greanville starts you off right for the month of September. 19 posts for this week's watching and reading.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
7-Sep
-- From Ukraine to Venezuela, the Empire is Falling with Garland Nixon
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/07/from-ukraine-to-venezuela-the-empire-is-falling-with-garland-nixon/
6-Sep
-- Calling Harris A Communist Is An Insult To Communism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/06/calling-harris-a-communist-is-an-insult-to-communism/
6-Sep
-- Israeli Forces Reportedly Kill US Human Rights Activist With ‘Deliberate Shot to the Head’
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/06/israeli-forces-reportedly-kill-us-human-rights-activist-with-deliberate-shot-to-the-head/
5-Sep
-- BLOODLETTING
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/05/bloodletting/
5-Sep
-- Scott Ritter: Russia’s GLOVES ARE OFF as Putin Readies NATO’s Crushing Defeat, WWIII Next
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/05/scott-ritter-russias-gloves-are-off-as-putin-readies-natos-crushing-defeat-wwiii-next/
5-Sep
-- Hard Dispatches from Garland Nixon: Pay Heed
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/05/hard-dispatches-from-garland-nixon-pay-heed/
5-Sep
-- Paris Olympics 2024: Celebration Capitalism Around the Eiffel Tower
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/05/paris-olympics-2024-celebration-capitalism-around-the-eiffel-tower/
4-Sep
-- The American Color Revolution Doctrine – How the US Overthrows Governments Around the World
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/04/the-american-color-revolution-doctrine-how-the-us-overthrows-governments-around-the-world/
3-Sep
-- Putin’s Interview with the Mongolian Newspaper “Onodor” & Onset of Talks
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/03/putins-interview-with-the-mongolian-newspaper-onodor-onset-of-talks/
2-Sep
-- The German mainstream is collapsing
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/02/the-german-mainstream-is-collapsing/
2-Sep
-- The West Truly Doesn’t See Palestinians As Human
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/02/the-west-truly-doesnt-see-palestinians-as-human/
2-Sep
-- From Trump to Crash Test Dummy, Hegemon’s “policies” have managed quite a feat.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/02/from-trump-to-crash-test-dummy-hegemons-policies-have-managed-quite-a-feat/
2-Sep
-- RBN DISMANTLES the ADL After Their SMEAR ATTEMPT Backfires
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/02/rbn-dismantles-the-adl-after-their-smear-attempt-backfires/
2-Sep
-- Professor DETAINED AT AIRPORT After Attending Free Palestine Film Festival
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/02/professor-detained-at-airport-after-attending-free-palestine-film-festival/
2-Sep
-- AI SURVEILLANCE AS A TOOL OF STATE REPRESSION
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/02/ai-surveillance-as-a-tool-of-state-repression/
1-Sep
-- THE SOUND OF ENFORCED SILENCE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/01/the-sound-of-enforced-silence/
1-Sep
-- Larry C. Johnson: The US is Failing on Two Fronts?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/01/larry-c-johnson-the-us-is-failing-on-two-fronts/
1-Sep
-- Do Something Every Day To Help De-Normalize The Abuses Of The Empire
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/01/do-something-every-day-to-help-de-normalize-the-abuses-of-the-empire/
1-Sep
-- Why AI ‘misinformation’ algorithms and research are mostly expensive garbage
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/09/01/why-ai-misinformation-algorithms-and-research-are-mostly-expensive-garbage/