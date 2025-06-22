Patrice Greanville shares a triple-ten of super articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
Seek Truth From Facts is your one-stop online resource to be smarter and well-informed, in the face of the West's relentless Big Lie Propaganda Machine!
21-Jun
-- True Promise 3: Iran Responds With Long-Awaited Hypersonic Retaliation
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/21/true-promise-3-iran-responds-with-long-awaited-hypersonic-retaliation/
21-Jun
-- Putin in reflective mood muses on US-Iran confrontation
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/21/putin-in-reflective-mood-muses-on-us-iran-confrontation/
21-Jun
-- WW3 Chronicles / Startling Changes of Perspective (Update 3)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/21/ww3-chronicles-startling-changes-of-perspective-update-3/
21-Jun
-- L’ETAT C’EST MOI
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/21/letat-cest-moi/
20-Jun
-- GARLAND NIXON >MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH W/ LAITH MAROUF EP 50 – REGIONAL WAR – TRUMP COMMITS THE CRIME OF “PERFIDY”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/20/garland-nixon-middle-east-in-depth-w-laith-marouf-ep-50-regional-war-trump-commits-the-crime-of-perfidy/
19-Jun
-- UNITED AGAINST NUCLEAR IRAN: THE SHADOWY, INTELLIGENCE-LINKED GROUP DRIVING THE US TOWARDS WAR WITH IRAN
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/01/16/united-against-nuclear-iran-the-shadowy-intelligence-linked-group-driving-the-us-towards-war-with-iran/
19-Jun
-- BLOWBACK: The Myth of US Exceptionalism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2023/12/05/blowback-the-myth-of-us-exceptionalism/
19-Jun
-- Why You Should Hate the Rich Even More (w/ Rob Larson)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/19/why-you-should-hate-the-rich-even-more-w-rob-larson/
19-Jun
-- American Tide Turning: Youth Reject Israel as Public Support for Iran and Middle East Strengthens
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/19/american-tide-turning-youth-reject-israel-as-public-support-for-iran-and-middle-east-strengthens/
19-Jun
-- The illusion of Israeli military invincibility
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/19/the-illusion-of-israeli-military-invincibility/
19-Jun
-- Apply the NPT to All Nations Equally
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/19/apply-the-npt-to-all-nations-equally/
18-Jun
-- SABBY SABS SHOW: TRUMP TURNS ON TUCKER, DR. UMAR SNITCHES, MARANDI & MEHDI CRUSH PIERS, BRIAN BERLETIC JOINS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/trump-turns-on-tucker-dr-umar-snitches-marandi-mehdi-crush-piers-brian-berletic-joins/
18-Jun
-- The American Game: Playing and Being Played on the Road to Nuclear War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/the-american-game-playing-and-being-played-on-the-road-to-nuclear-war/
18-Jun
-- IMPERIALISM: DECADENT AND DOOMED W/JOTI BRAR EP 39 – IRAN/UKRAINE – IMPERIALIST WARS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/imperialism-decadent-and-doomed-w-joti-brar-ep-39-iran-ukraine-imperialist-wars/
18-Jun
-- LIVE: Iran–Israel STRIKES – Who’s Winning? | Glenn Greenwald & Lowkey ON MOATS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/live-iran-israel-strikes-whos-winning-glenn-greenwald-lowkey-on-moats/
18-Jun
-- WW3 / Iran-Israel War: Iran Launches First Fattah1 Strike On Tel Aviv
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/ww3-iran-israel-war-iran-launches-first-fattah1-strike-on-tel-aviv/
18-Jun
-- Meet the Invisible Enemy: The Global Parasite Class Oppressing Us All
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/meet-the-invisible-enemy-the-global-parasite-class-oppressing-us-all/
18-Jun
-- WW3 CHRONICLE / Garland Nixon Dispatches— TRUMP FACES REVOLT – ISRAEL GETS PULVERIZED
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/ww3-chronicle-garland-nixon-dispatches-trump-faces-revolt-israel-gets-pulverized/
18-Jun
-- WW3 Chronicle / Something’s Happening Here, What it is Ain’t Exactly Clear…
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/ww3-chronicle-somethings-happening-here-what-it-is-aint-exactly-clear/
18-Jun
-- WW3 CHRONICLE: Will Trump Nuke Iran?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/ww3-chronicle-will-trump-nuke-iran/
18-Jun
-- WW3 CHRONICLE / Mohammad Marandi: Iran Just Cracked Israel’s Iron Dome
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/ww3-chronicle-mohammad-marandi-iran-just-cracked-israels-iron-dome/
18-Jun
-- WW3 CHRONICLES: America’s war on the world / WWIII continues
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/ww3-chronicles-americas-war-on-the-world-wwiii-continues/
18-Jun
-- Trump’s Iran War Gamble Exposed | Larry Johnson
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/18/trumps-iran-war-gamble-exposed-larry-johnson/
17-Jun
-- WW3 Chronicles: Iran vs Israel Who wins?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/17/ww3-chronicles-iran-vs-israel-who-wins/
17-Jun
-- How To Follow The Iran-‘Israel’ War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/17/how-to-follow-the-iran-israel-war/
17-Jun
-- Patrick Lawrence: The World’s Most Dangerous Man and His Enabler
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/17/patrick-lawrence-the-worlds-most-dangerous-man-and-his-enabler/
16-Jun
-- WW3 Chronicle: Prof. Marandi’s Irrefutable Indictment of the Imperial West’s Moral Bankruptcy
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/16/ww3-chronicle-prof-marandis-irrefutable-indictment-of-the-imperial-wests-moral-bankruptcy/
16-Jun
-- WW3 Chronicle | Why Israel REALLY Attacked Iran
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/16/why-israel-really-attacked-iran/
15-Jun
-- WW3 LOGBOOK—TRUMP’S WAR DAY 2 – ISRAELI INFRASTRUCTURE TARGETED – IRON/GOLDEN DOME FAILS – TRUMP GETS COLD FEET
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/15/ww3-logbook-trumps-war-day-2-israeli-infrastructure-targeted-iron-golden-dome-fails-trump-gets-cold-feet/
15-Jun
-- WW3: Prologs—US Trade-China Deal and Other Incomprehensible Moves
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/15/ww3-prologs-us-trade-china-deal-and-other-incomprehensible-moves/
