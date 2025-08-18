Patrice Greanville shares a sweet sixteen articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
16-Aug
-- Grover Furr Lecture on anti-Stalin propaganda
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/16/grover-furr-lecture-on-anti-stalin-propaganda-2/
16-Aug
-- Dancing With The Devil
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/16/dancing-with-the-devil-2/
16-Aug
-- Trump Said It: “There’s No Better Word Than Stupid.”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/16/trump-said-it-theres-no-better-word-than-stupid/
15-Aug
-- Vijay Prashad on Palestine, Russia, BRICS & the Fight for Socialism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/15/vijay-prashad-on-palestine-russia-brics-the-fight-for-socialism/
14-Aug
-- Putin-Trump Summit: Minsk 3.0 at Best, A Trap for President Putin at Worst
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/14/putin-trump-summit-minsk-3-0-at-best-a-trap-for-president-putin-at-worst/
14-Aug
-- Media Chats: How China’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression Shaped WWII Victory
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/14/media-chats-how-chinas-war-of-resistance-against-japanese-aggression-shaped-wwii-victory/
13-Aug
-- Danny Haiphong Dispatches: Putin CRUSHES Trump’s Alaska Trap, Ukraine & NATO FURIOUS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/13/danny-haiphong-dispatches-putin-crushes-trumps-alaska-trap-ukraine-nato-furious/
13-Aug
-- Laith Marouf: Hezbollah’s Resistance Turns BULLETPROOF
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/13/laith-marouf-hezbollahs-resistance-turns-bulletproof/
13-Aug
-- Is There Any Room for Optimism Before the Summit in Anchorage?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/13/is-there-any-room-for-optimism-before-the-summit-in-anchorage/
13-Aug
-- Bill Buckley: US Oligarch Organic Intellectual
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/13/bill-buckley-us-oligarch-organic-intellectual/
13-Aug
-- THE MUCKMAKERS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/13/the-muckrakers/
11-Aug
-- Our Special Editor Goes Mano a Mano with a “Revisionist” DeepSeek
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/11/our-special-editor-goes-mano-a-mano-with-a-revisionist-deepseek/
11-Aug
-- Five journalists murdered by Israel in airstrike
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/11/five-journalists-murdered-by-israel-in-airstrike/
10-Aug
-- US-Russian Presidents to Meet: US Prepares Dagger of Betrayal (Again)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/10/us-russian-presidents-to-meet-us-prepares-dagger-of-betrayal-again/
10-Aug
-- Corporate landlords are taking over, making life unaffordable: Economist Michael Hudson explains why
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/10/corporate-landlords-are-taking-over-making-life-unaffordable-economist-michael-hudson-explains-why/
10-Aug
-- The CIA Built Hundreds of Covert Websites. Here’s What They Were Hiding
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/10/the-cia-built-hundreds-of-covert-websites-heres-what-they-were-hiding/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…