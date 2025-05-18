Patrice Greanville shares a sweet 16 of articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
17-May
-- The Settlers (inside the Jewish settlements)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/17/the-settlers-inside-the-jewish-settlements/
17-May
-- Let Me Now Praise James Agee
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/17/let-me-now-praise-james-agee/
17-May
-- Michael Hudson was interviewed by Liberation Daily from Shanghai
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/17/michael-hudson-was-interviewed-by-liberation-daily-from-shanghai/
17-May
-- What Is Fascism Good For?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/17/what-is-fascism-good-for/
16-May
-- Bombshell NYT Report Reveals ‘Invisible’ F-35 Nearly Shot Down by Houthis
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/16/bombshell-nyt-report-reveals-invisible-f-35-nearly-shot-down-by-houthis/
15-May
-- The Battle Of Tandoori Chicken
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/15/the-battle-of-tandoori-chicken/
15-May
-- Putin on Putin
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/15/putin-on-putin/
14-May
-- The Two Contradictions Of Nacism
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/14/the-two-contradictions-of-nacism/
14-May
-- The Contradictions of National Capitalism or “Nacism”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/14/the-contradictions-of-national-capitalism-or-nacism/
14-May
-- A walk through Tehran’s war martyrs cemetery, w/Prof. Mohammed Marandi
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/14/a-walk-through-tehrans-war-martyrs-cemetery-w-prof-mohammed-marandi/
14-May
-- Who is Captain Ibrahim Traoré?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/14/who-is-captain-ibrahim-traore/
13-May
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH W/LAITH MAROUF – SYRIAN CATASTROPHE – GAZA STARVATION – HAMAS AGREEMENT – IRAN?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/13/middle-east-in-depth-w-laith-marouf-syrian-catastrophe-gaza-starvation-hamas-agreement-iran/
13-May
-- Trump SLASHES Drug Prices With Executive Order!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/13/trump-slashes-drug-prices-with-executive-order/
12-May
-- The Importance of Cynthia Chung’s Work. Hard truths about America’s political realities.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/12/the-importance-of-cynthia-chungs-work-hard-truths-about-americas-political-realities/
12-May
-- Trump’s Naked Imperialism & How the British Empire Never Died
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/12/trumps-naked-imperialism-how-the-british-empire-never-died/
11-May
-- Burkina Faso President in Russia: ‘Africa’s Breakout Moment’
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/11/burkina-faso-president-in-russia-africas-breakout-moment/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…
Hi Jeff. I've forgotten the means to donate to you. What is the least complicated way to do so?
Paul Leuenberger