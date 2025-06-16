Patrice Greanville shares a double-13 of super articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
14-Jun
-- WW3 LOGBOOK | (SPECIAL EDITION) Pepe Escobar: Iran STRIKES BACK After Israeli Attack!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/14/ww3-logbook-special-edition-pepe-escobar-iran-strikes-back-after-israeli-attack/
14-Jun
-- WW3 LOGBOOK ||| Will Iran Declare War?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/14/ww3-logbook-will-iran-declare-war/
14-Jun
-- Christopher Black’s Lifelong Battle for International Criminal Justice
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/14/christopher-blacks-lifelong-battle-for-international-criminal-justice/
13-Jun
-- WWIII? WORLD WAR 3 CHRONICLE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/13/wwiii/
13-Jun
-- JUDGE NAPOLITANO—SCOTT RITTER : Israel Strikes Iran – LIVE UPDATES
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/13/judge-napolitano-scott-ritter-israel-strikes-iran-live-updates/
13-Jun
-- Israel’s attack on Iran: a calculated escalation
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/13/israels-attack-on-iran-a-calculated-escalation/
13-Jun
-- Trump Now Owns a Genocide & Two Wars
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/13/trump-now-owns-a-genocide-two-wars/
13-Jun
-- Solidarity Against ICE and the Entire State Apparatus
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/13/solidarity-against-ice-and-the-entire-state-apparatus/
12-Jun
-- The Real Target Of The LA Protests: YOUR FREEDOMS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/12/the-real-target-of-the-la-protests-your-freedoms/
12-Jun
-- Neocon Extraordinaire
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/12/neocon-extraordinaire/
12-Jun
-- Norman Finkelstein DESTROYS Identity Politics | A Warning to the Real Left
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/12/norman-finkelstein-destroys-identity-politics-a-warning-to-the-real-left/
12-Jun
-- Greta Thunberg RELEASED From Detention After FLOTILLA ABDUCTION
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/12/greta-thunberg-released-from-detention-after-flotilla-abduction/
12-Jun
-- What’s Behind Argentinian President’s Creepy Devotion To Israel???
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/12/whats-behind-argentinian-presidents-creepy-devotion-to-israel/
12-Jun
-- ISRAELISM: How Young American Jews’ Views of Israel Are Shifting
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/12/israelism-how-young-american-jews-views-of-israel-are-shifting/
11-Jun
-- COWARDS! The Video Piers Morgan Doesn’t Want You To See
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/11/cowards-the-video-piers-morgan-doesnt-want-you-to-see/
11-Jun
-- Apologists For Evil
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/11/apologists-for-evil/
10-Jun
-- • PARASITE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/10/parasite/
10-Jun
-- •A Matter of Agency: The Straight Dope about the Ukraine War and the Mugging of Russia
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/10/a-matter-of-agency-the-straight-dope-about-the-ukraine-war-and-the-mugging-of-russia/
10-Jun
-- The General Plan Of Genocide
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/10/the-general-plan-of-genocide/
9-Jun
-- USA ADMITS: “We are preparing for war”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/09/usa-admits-we-are-preparing-for-war/
9-Jun
-- MUST WATCH ||| Garland Nixon’s Dispatches: The Empire and its vassal nations keep pushing for war against China and just about every other independent nation.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/09/garland-nixons-dispatches-the-empire-and-its-vassal-nations-keep-pushing-for-war-against-china-and-just-about-every-other-independent-nation/
8-Jun
-- Defiance or Conciliation } Dispatches from Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/08/defiance-or-conciliation-dispatches-from-oliver-boyd-barrett/
8-Jun
-- • Celebrity activists Greta Thunberg and Liam Cunningham in Gaza aid flotilla
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/08/celebrity-activists-greta-thunberg-and-liam-cunningham-in-gaza-aid-flotilla/
8-Jun
-- French Dock Workers REFUSE TO LOAD Israeli Weapons Shipments
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/08/french-dock-workers-refuse-to-load-israeli-weapons-shipments/
8-Jun
-- • Bobcat: the hunt for truth
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/08/bobcat-the-hunt-for-truth/
8-Jun
-- NEXT DAYS CRITICAL IN WORLDWIDE DEMAND THAT ISRAELI GENOCIDE MUST END
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/08/next-days-critical-in-worldwide-demand-that-israeli-genocide-must-end/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…