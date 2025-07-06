Patrice Greanville shares 24 super articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
5-Jul
-- James Bond Tomfoolery
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/05/james-bond-tomfoolery/
4-Jul
-- DISPATCHES from Julian Macfarlane: Ukrainians & Russians: One People? And more.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/04/dispatches-from-julian-macfarlane-ukrainians-russians-one-people-and-more/
3-Jul
-- New World Odor
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/03/new-world-odor/
3-Jul
-- Jean Piaget vs Lev Vygotsky
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/03/why-communists-should-respect-the-work-of-jean-piaget/
3-Jul
-- New head of Britain’s MI6 is granddaughter of Ukrainian Nazi mass murderer
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/03/new-head-of-britains-mi6-is-granddaughter-of-ukrainian-nazi-mass-murderer/
3-Jul
-- Old News About Russiagate Being Treated Like “a Bombshell”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/03/old-news-about-russiagate-being-treated-like-a-bombshell/
2-Jul
-- The Empire of Lies Must Fall
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/02/the-empire-of-lies-must-fall/
2-Jul
-- Larry C. Johnson: Israel Retreats After Iran’s Bold Offensive! | Ukraine’s Case DIES Quietly…
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/02/larry-c-johnson-israel-retreats-after-irans-bold-offensive-ukraines-case-dies-quietly-2/
2-Jul
-- Tucker, MTG Seem Very Confused About Zohran Mamdani
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/02/tucker-mtg-seem-very-confused-about-zohran-mamdani/
2-Jul
-- B-2 vs Iranian Air Defense: Genuine Game Changer or Expensive PR Stunt [i]
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/02/b-2-vs-iranian-air-defense-genuine-game-changer-or-expensive-pr-stunt-i/
2-Jul
-- • Major Setback for Ukraine as US Cuts Aid Due to Critical Weapons Shortages
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/02/major-setback-for-ukraine-as-us-cuts-aid-due-to-critical-weapons-shortages/
2-Jul
-- • Ceasefire Or Frying Pan?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/02/ceasefire-or-frying-pan/
30-Jun
-- A Forceful Russian Response to NATO Recklessness
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/30/its-the-fucng-media-stupid-western-soft-power-is-a-malignancy-threatening-all-of-humanity/
30-Jun
-- Michael Hudson: War on Iran is fight for US unipolar control of world
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/30/michael-hudson-war-on-iran-is-fight-for-us-unipolar-control-of-world/
30-Jun
-- Patrick Lawrence: ‘Completely & Totally Obliterated’
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/30/patrick-lawrence-completely-totally-obliterated/
30-Jun
-- Here’s Proof That Israel Lost the War (and signs that the conflict is about to resume)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/30/heres-proof-that-israel-lost-the-war-and-signs-that-the-conflict-is-about-to-resume/
30-Jun
-- A Time of Heroes | Is Russia Losing?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/30/a-time-of-heroes-is-russia-losing/
30-Jun
-- Vijay Prashad: Beyond ‘Green Capitalism’
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/30/vijay-prashad-beyond-green-capitalism/
30-Jun
-- WW3 CHRONICLE | Israel-Iran: The Denouement
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/30/ww3-chronicle-israel-iran-the-denouement/
29-Jun
-- WW3 Chronicle: The One-Fisted Boxer
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/29/ww3-chronicle-the-one-fisted-boxer/
29-Jun
-- Mohammad Marandi: Iran Will “Retaliate With Full Force” Against Israel
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/29/mohammad-marandi-iran-will-retaliate-with-full-force-against-israel-2/
28-Jun
-- China: 1,000 Gigawatts of Solar Power
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/china-1000-gigawatts-of-solar-power/
28-Jun
-- Mohammad Marandi: Iran Will “Retaliate With Full Force” Against Israel
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/mohammad-marandi-iran-will-retaliate-with-full-force-against-israel/
28-Jun
-- Laith Marouf Breaks Down Iran’s Military Defeat Of US – Israel And What’s Next
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/laith-marouf-breaks-down-irans-military-defeat-of-us-israel-and-whats-next/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…