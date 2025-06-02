Patrice Greanville shares 24 super articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
31-May
-- “Dark Computing” vs. “Dark Fibre”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/31/dark-computing-vs-dark-fibre/
31-May
-- Russia Fighting for COMPLETE COLLAPSE of Kiev’s Forces, Not Ukrainian Land –Brian Berletic
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/31/russia-fighting-for-complete-collapse-of-kievs-forces-not-ukrainian-land-brian-berletic/
31-May
-- Trump To CANCEL All Federal Funds To Harvard
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/31/trump-to-cancel-all-federal-funds-to-harvard/
31-May
-- Dispatches from Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/31/dispatches-from-oliver-boyd-barrett/
31-May
-- WWIII came and went
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/31/wwiii-came-and-went/
30-May
-- Building Bridges Between Vygotsky and Marx
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/30/building-bridges-between-vygotsky-and-marx/
30-May
-- Mission Impossible: Selling War During Genocide
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/30/mission-impossible-selling-war-during-genocide/
30-May
-- Poll: 82% of Israelis want to expel Palestinians from Gaza; 47% want to kill every man, woman, child
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/30/poll-82-of-israelis-want-to-expel-palestinians-from-gaza-47-want-to-kill-every-man-woman-child/
29-May
-- The Apprentice President
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/29/the-apprentice-president/
29-May
-- TRUMP’S ‘BIG BEAUTIFUL’ CUTS TO SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE, MEDICAID AND MORE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/29/trumps-big-beautiful-cuts-to-social-security-medicare-medicaid-and-more/
29-May
-- FBI VISITS JOURNALIST FOR PUBLISHING ALLEGED SHOOTER’S MANIFESTO
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/29/fbi-visits-journalist-for-publishing-alleged-shooters-manifesto/
29-May
-- UK COURT ORDERS POLICE RETURN DEVICES TO JOURNALIST ASA WINSTANLEY
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/29/uk-court-orders-police-return-devices-to-journalist-asa-winstanley/
28-May
-- Frans Vandenbosch: Abolish elections !
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/28/abolish-elections/
28-May
-- This Dystopia Would Never Be Accepted Without Extensive Indoctrination
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/28/this-dystopia-would-never-be-accepted-without-extensive-indoctrination/
28-May
-- Where Is China’s National Security?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/28/where-is-chinas-national-security/
28-May
-- • News Forensics: The world according to Julian M.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/28/news-forensics-the-world-according-to-julian-m/
27-May
-- There are two Chinas
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/27/there-are-two-chinas/
27-May
-- The Moral Bankruptcy of The West
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/27/the-moral-bankruptcy-of-the-west/
27-May
-- Here’s Why China Is Beating the Pants Off the US
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/27/heres-why-china-is-beating-the-pants-off-the-us/
26-May
-- ROGER BOYD Dispatches: Propaganda From The Horse’s Mouth
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/26/roger-boyd-dispatches-propaganda-from-the-horses-mouth/
26-May
-- Julian Macfarlane’s portrait of Putin series. (Draft Introduction to Putin 4)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/26/julian-macfarlanes-portrait-of-putin-series-draft-introduction-to-putin-4/
26-May
-- The Weakness of Western Militaries & Weaponry Exposed
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/26/the-weakness-of-western-militaries-weaponry-exposed/
25-May
-- ••• Idiocracy •••
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/25/idiocracy-2/
25-May
-- • Baltic Provocations Heat Up: Estonia Again Plays with Fire, This Time Gets Burned
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/25/baltic-provocations-heat-up-estonia-again-plays-with-fire-this-time-gets-burned/
