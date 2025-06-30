Patrice Greanville shares 23 super articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
28-Jun
-- Khamenei’s Speech to Iran
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/khameneis-speech-to-iran/
28-Jun
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH W/LAITH MAROUF – EP 51 – ISRAEL DEFEATED – US SPARKS REGIONAL WAR
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/middle-east-in-depth-w-laith-marouf-ep-51-israel-defeated-us-sparks-regional-war/
28-Jun
-- Richard Medhurst Takes a Break From Persecution in Europe by Visiting Lebanon
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/richard-medhurst-takes-a-break-from-persecution-in-europe-by-visiting-lebanon/
28-Jun
-- Norman Finkelstein on Israel, Zohran Mamdani and the coming class war
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/norman-finkelstein-on-israel-zohran-mamdani-and-the-coming-class-war/
28-Jun
-- Larry C. Johnson: Israel Retreats After Iran’s Bold Offensive! | Ukraine’s Case DIES Quietly…
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/larry-c-johnson-israel-retreats-after-irans-bold-offensive-ukraines-case-dies-quietly/
28-Jun
-- WW3 CHRONICLES | Dispatches from Julian Macfarlane: Russian opinion on Iran? / Ceasefire, anyone?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/ww3-chronicles-dispatches-from-julian-macfarlane-russian-opinion-on-iran-ceasefire-anyone/
28-Jun
-- The United States Cannot Defeat Iran
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/the-united-states-cannot-defeat-iran/
28-Jun
-- Genocide Masks Fragile State
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/28/genocide-masks-fragile-state/
27-Jun
-- The Truth About the Joint US/Israel’s Attack on the USS Liberty in 1967 is Uglier Than We Thought
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/27/the-truth-about-israels-attack-on-the-uss-liberty-in-1967-is-uglier-than-we-thought/
27-Jun
-- A Truly Epochal Declaration: Russia takes on the West’s biggest obsession
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/27/a-truly-epochal-declaration-russia-takes-on-the-wests-biggest-obsession/
26-Jun
-- MY COUNTRY, ’T’IS OF THEE…
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/26/my-country-tis-of-thee/
25-Jun
-- Hard of Hearing: Tens of Millions of Americans Still Don’t Get It—Capitalism and Health Care Don’t Mix
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/25/hard-of-hearing-tens-of-millions-of-americans-still-dont-get-it-capitalism-and-health-care-dont-mix/
25-Jun
-- Caleb Maupin On Why Israel Will Pay For Its Crimes: A Reckoning Is Coming
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/25/caleb-maupin-on-why-israel-will-pay-for-its-crimes-a-reckoning-is-coming/
25-Jun
-- What’s REALLY Behind US War on Iran ECONOMY or Politics? | Richard Wolff & Prabhat Patnaik
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/25/whats-really-behind-us-war-on-iran-economy-or-politics-richard-wolff-prabhat-patnaik/
25-Jun
-- Trump Lures Iran into “Peace” Trap (Again) – Continues Decades-Spanning Regime-Change Agenda
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/25/trump-lures-iran-into-peace-trap-again-continues-decades-spanning-regime-change-agenda/
25-Jun
-- Iran’s Calculus: The West Will Only Get Weaker Over Time
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/25/irans-calculus-the-west-will-only-get-weaker-over-time/
25-Jun
-- Laith Marouf: THE RESISTANCE RISES: Stronger Than EVER Before!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/25/laith-marouf-the-resistance-rises-stronger-than-ever-before/
25-Jun
-- MAGA NEIGHBORS: WAKE UP AND SMELL THE SWAMP!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/25/maga-neighbors-wake-up-and-smell-the-swamp/
24-Jun
-- Israel vs Iran: WW3 Chronicle: GBU-57A/B MOP Bunker Buster or Bunker Busted [i]
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/24/israel-vs-iran-ww3-chronicle-gbu-57a-b-mop-bunker-buster-or-bunker-busted-i/
22-Jun
-- JEREMY KUZMAROV COVERT ACTION EXPERT – TRUMP PALANTIR CONNECTION – CIA FUNDED JAPANESE KILLERS
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/22/jeremy-kuzmarov-covert-action-expert-trump-palantir-connection-cia-funded-japanese-killers/
22-Jun
-- Trump, Netanyahu Ignite War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/22/trump-netanyahu-ignite-war/
22-Jun
-- Chris Hedges: ‘WE WOULD LOSE’ War with Iran (w/ Col. Lawrence Wilkerson)
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/22/chris-hedges-we-would-lose-war-with-iran-w-col-lawrence-wilkerson/
22-Jun
-- On Being Trump’s Director of National Intelligence
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/06/22/on-being-trumps-director-of-national-intelligence/
