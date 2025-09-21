Patrice Greanville shares 19 articles, podcasts and videos for your week of watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
20-Sep
-- GARLAND’S DISPATCH: PATRICK HENNINGSEN – NO RULES! – THE PARIAH STATE EXPOSES THE BARBARISM OF THE WESTERN ELITE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/20/garlands-dispatch-patrick-henningsen-no-rules-the-pariah-state-exposes-the-barbarism-of-the-western-elite/
20-Sep
-- DUE DISSIDENCE Dispatch: Tucker REVEALS Charlie Kirk SIGNED OFF on His VIRAL EPSTEIN RANT
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/20/due-dissidence-dispatch-tucker-reveals-charlie-kirk-signed-off-on-his-viral-epstein-rant/
20-Sep
-- Tectonic shifts in politics: Making sense of the commotion
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/20/tectonic-shifts-in-politics-making-sense-of-the-commotion/
20-Sep
-- Russia, China and Israel: Why I Disagree With Vanessa Beeley
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/20/russia-china-and-israel-why-i-disagree-with-vanessa-beeley/
19-Sep
-- Bernie Sanders Is A Ghoulish Zionist
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/19/bernie-sanders-is-a-ghoulish-zionist/
18-Sep
-- Silence - Hundreds of children’s bodies are being discovered, killed by a single bullet to the head fired by Israeli snipers.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/18/silence/
18-Sep
-- A New US Hegemonic Culture Is Being Constructed
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/18/a-new-us-hegemonic-culture-is-being-constructed/
18-Sep
-- Kirk’s death: The plot becomes molasses. The FBI’s Tyler Robinson story has completely fallen apart
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/18/kirks-death-the-plot-becomes-molasses-the-fbis-tyler-robinson-story-has-completely-fallen-apart/
17-Sep
-- Billionaire Bill Ackman convened stormy Israel ‘intervention’ with Charlie Kirk, sources say
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/17/billionaire-bill-ackman-convened-stormy-israel-intervention-with-charlie-kirk-sources-say/
16-Sep
-- The Billionaire Class Want You Thinking Israel Controls the West
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/16/the-billionaire-class-want-you-thinking-israel-controls-the-west/
16-Sep
-- [BREAKING NEWS EXCLUSIVE ] – Max Blumenthal Reports: Charlie Kirk and the Israel Lobby!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/16/breaking-news-exclusive-max-blumenthal-reports-charlie-kirk-and-the-israel-lobby/
16-Sep
-- Froomkin’s Dispatch: Top news outlets underplay right-wing declaration of war against the left
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/16/froomkins-dispatch-top-news-outlets-underplay-right-wing-declaration-of-war-against-the-left/
16-Sep
-- Yes, the killing of Charlie Kirk was heinous. No, he was not a martyred truth-teller
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/16/yes-the-killing-of-charlie-kirk-was-heinous-no-he-was-not-a-martyred-truth-teller/
16-Sep
-- Trump Threatens to Rip Federal Funding From NYC If That “Liddle Communist” Is Elected Mayor
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/16/trump-threatens-to-rip-federal-funding-from-nyc-if-that-liddle-communist-is-elected-mayor/
15-Sep
-- Geo. Galloway Dispatches: Charlie Kirk, the troublesome priest
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/15/geo-galloway-dispatches-charlie-kirk-the-troublesome-priest/
14-Sep
-- Seinfeld Says Palestine Supporters WORSE Than The KKK / Students walk out
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/14/seinfeld-says-palestine-supporters-worse-than-the-kkk-students-walk-out/
14-Sep
-- Israel TOADY Bari Weiss Paid $200 Million To Run CBS / The contamination of the mainstream media sinks even deeper. News!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/14/israel-toady-bari-weiss-paid-200-million-to-run-cbs-the-contamination-of-the-mainstream-media-sinks-even-deeper-news/
14-Sep
-- JIMMY DORE: HUGE Questions Remain About Charlie Kirk Shooter!
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/14/jimmy-dore-huge-questions-remain-about-charlie-kirk-shooter/
14-Sep
-- KILLSHOT
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/14/killshot/
