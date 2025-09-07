6-Sep

-- India disavows ‘Tianjin spirit’, turns to EU

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/06/india-disavows-tianjin-spirit-turns-to-eu/

6-Sep

-- Julian Macfarlane Dispatches: Bleeding Out

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/06/julian-macfarlane-dispatches-bleeding-out/

5-Sep

-- WHAT GOVERNMENT?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/05/what-government/

4-Sep

-- Tianjin: Back to the Future

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/04/tianjin-back-to-the-future/

4-Sep

-- Is This What a Bubble Looks Like at the Top? By Ted Gioia

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/04/is-this-what-a-bubble-looks-like-at-the-top-by-ted-gioia/

Share

3-Sep

-- Hudson Institute China Regime Change Plan

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/03/hudson-institute-china-regime-change-plan/

3-Sep

-- MUST READ! Capitalism, the Absurd System: A View from the United States

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/03/must-read-capitalism-the-absurd-system-a-view-from-the-united-states/

2-Sep

-- Deep Dive: From Venezuela to Serbia & Indonesia, NED-Funded Color Revolution Continues Under Trump

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/02/deep-dive-from-venezuela-to-serbia-indonesia-ned-funded-color-revolution-continues-under-trump/

2-Sep

-- Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: This Is EXACTLY How Empires Collapse

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/02/richard-d-wolff-michael-hudson-this-is-exactly-how-empires-collapse/

2-Sep

-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH W/LAITH MAROUF EP 57 – ISRAEL ATTACKS YEMEN THREATENS IRAN – RESISTANCE ATTACKS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/02/middle-east-in-depth-w-laith-marouf-ep-57-israel-attacks-yemen-threatens-iran-resistance-attacks/

Leave a comment

2-Sep

-- China Writers’ Roundtable #6 is our best yet!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/02/china-writers-roundtable-6-is-our-best-yet/

2-Sep

-- • Kum Ya…Bah!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/02/kum-yabah/

2-Sep

-- Happy Birthday To Me (43)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/02/happy-birthday-to-me-43/

2-Sep

-- Richard Wolff – TRUMP Power Under Threat – China’s Venezuela Gamble Explained MUST WATCH

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/02/richard-wolff-trump-power-under-threat-chinas-venezuela-gamble-explained-must-watch/

2-Sep

-- China Writers Frans Vandenbosch, Irene Eckert, Jeff J. Brown, Patrice Greanville and Quan Le gather for a 2025 “crystal ball” discussion.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/02/china-writers-frans-vandenbosch-irene-eckert-jeff-j-brown-patrice-greanville-and-quan-le-gather-for-a-2025-crystal-ball-discussion/

Refer a friend

31-Aug

-- BLOWBACK: Another Liberal Genocide

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/31/blowback-another-liberal-genocide/

31-Aug

-- How ‘Human Rights’ Became Western Weapon

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/31/how-human-rights-became-western-weapon/

31-Aug

-- The US is complicit in genocide. Let’s stop pretending otherwise

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/31/the-us-is-complicit-in-genocide-lets-stop-pretending-otherwise/

31-Aug

-- How U.S. Governments Are Imprisoning Opponents of Israel’s Gaza Genocide

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/08/31/how-u-s-governments-are-imprisoning-opponents-of-israels-gaza-genocide/

Share Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…