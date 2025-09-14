13-Sep

-- Russian Drones Allegedly Swarm Poland in Major Provocation…But Whose?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/13/russian-drones-allegedly-swarm-poland-in-major-provocation-but-whose/

12-Sep

-- NORDSTREAM SABOTAGE : The gaseous fart that killed Europe

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/12/nordstream-sabotage-the-gaseous-fart-that-killed-euope/

11-Sep

-- Mohammad Marandi & Pepe Escobar: Iran Warns Israel—BRICS Ready to Challenge Trump

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/11/mohammad-marandi-pepe-escobar-iran-warns-israel-brics-ready-to-challenge-trump/

11-Sep

-- NEW ATLAS DISPATCH: US Targets Venezuela for Regime Change: Trump Cites False Pretext For More Regime Change

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/11/new-atlas-dispatch-us-targets-venezuela-for-regime-change-trump-cites-false-pretext-for-more-regime-change/

11-Sep

-- Grayzone Dispatches: Trump’s Latin American tools unite against Venezuela

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/11/the-grayzone-dispatches-trumps-latin-american-tools-unite-against-venezuela/

Refer a friend

11-Sep

-- America Fractures After Charlie Kirk Killing

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/11/america-fractures-after-charlie-kirk-killing/

11-Sep

-- Wondering why the EU is so screwed? Just look at its top diplomat

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/11/wondering-why-the-eu-is-so-screwed-just-look-at-its-top-diplomat/

11-Sep

-- Language, Mind Control, and 9/11

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/11/language-mind-control-and-9-11/

10-Sep

-- 5 places to visit in Gaza: Measuring the Magnitude of the Tragedy

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/10/5-places-to-visit-in-gaza-measuring-the-magnitude-of-the-tragedy/

10-Sep

-- Wartime Cafe with Laith Marouf EP 35: Steve Sweeney “Journalism Under Zionist Fire”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/10/wartime-cafe-with-laith-marouf-ep-35-steve-sweeney-journalism-under-zionist-fire/

9-Sep

-- CAPITALO-IMPERIALISM: DECADENT & DOOMED W/JOTI BRAR (EP 44)-

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/09/capitalo-imperialism-decadent-doomed-w-joti-brar-ep-44/

Share

9-Sep

-- How Jewish Identity Is Going Down With ‘Israel’

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/09/how-jewish-identity-is-going-down-with-israel/

9-Sep

-- Before and after: Trump’s extreme goldening of the Oval Office

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/09/before-and-after-trumps-extreme-goldening-of-the-oval-office/

8-Sep

-- Empire of Lies Faces Final Curtain

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/08/empire-of-lies-faces-final-curtain/

8-Sep

-- America: Lies, Death, Ruin, Empire of Terror

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/08/america-lies-death-ruin-empire-of-terror/

Leave a comment

8-Sep

-- They can’t say Putin didn’t warn them

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/08/they-cant-say-putin-didnt-warn-them/

7-Sep

-- Methinks thou doth protest too MUCH

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/07/methinks-thou-doth-protest-too-much/

7-Sep

-- DIALOGUE WORKS} Putin’s Move: Russia’s FINAL STRIKE ||| The End of Western Dominance

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/09/07/nima-dialogue-works/

Share Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…