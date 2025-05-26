Patrice Greanville shares 17 super articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
Seek Truth From Facts is your one-stop online resource to be smarter and well-informed, in the face of the West's relentless Big Lie Propaganda Machine!
24-May
-- Trump Admin’s WAR with Harvard
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/24/trump-admins-war-with-harvard/
24-May
-- The Houthis, whom the West fraudulently calls “terrorists,” are the only entity with the guts to do what has to be done: speak to the Israelis in the language of power
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/24/the-houthis-whom-the-west-fraudulently-calls-terrorists-are-the-only-entity-with-the-guts-to-do-what-has-to-be-done-speak-to-the-israelis-in-the-language-of-power/
24-May
-- Prof. Sachs’ Cri du Coeur
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/24/prof-sachs-cri-du-coeur/
23-May
-- Memorial Day: It’s Not About the Dead Soldiers but About Glorifying War
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/23/memorial-day-its-not-about-the-dead-soldiers-but-about-glorifying-war/
23-May
-- INTERVIEW: Piers Morgan, Israel’s useful, sponsored, idiot
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/23/interview-piers-morgan-israels-useful-sponsored-idiot/
23-May
-- Vijay Prashad: Israel’s Final Solution for Gaza
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/23/vijay-prashad-israels-final-solution-for-gaza/
23-May
-- UK SUSPENDS Trade Talks With Israel Over “INTOLERABLE” Escalation
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/23/uk-suspends-trade-talks-with-israel-over-intolerable-escalation/
22-May
-- Palestine and the Conscience of China
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/22/palestine-and-the-conscience-of-china/
22-May
-- Rooting Out the Root Causes in Ukraine
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/22/rooting-out-the-root-causes-in-ukraine/
21-May
-- If the U.S. Military Fights Iran, It Loses EVERYTHING for Israel w/ Larry Johnson & Col. Wilkerson
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/21/if-the-u-s-military-fights-iran-it-loses-everything-for-israel-w-larry-johnson-col-wilkerson/
21-May
-- Biden’s Fate and Israel’s Sadistic Revenge
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/21/bidens-fate-and-israels-sadistic-revenge/
21-May
-- China’s $2 Doctor Visit SHOCKED Me! How I Got in 41 Minutes What Takes 6 MONTHS in Canada
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/21/chinas-2-doctor-visit-shocked-me-how-i-got-in-41-minutes-what-takes-6-months-in-canada/
21-May
-- Craig Mokhiber’s withering critique of Trump’s trip to the Gulf
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/21/craig-mokhibers-withering-critique-of-trumps-trip-to-the-gulf/
20-May
-- • Cabal Runs Out of Options
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/20/cabal-runs-out-of-options/
19-May
-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH WITH LAITH MAROUF – THE COLONIAL WEAPON OF STARVATION – SYRIAN CLASHES + MORE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/19/middle-east-in-depth-with-laith-marouf-the-colonial-weapon-of-starvation-syrian-clashes-more/
19-May
-- EU FOLLIES: Hearsula Vonder(mentally) Lying’s 17th
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/19/eu-follies-hearsula-vondermentally-lyings-17th/
18-May
-- Trump Proposes Tax-Increases on Poor to Fund Tax-Cuts on Rich
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/05/18/trump-proposes-tax-increases-on-poor-to-fund-tax-cuts-on-rich/
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.