Patrice Greanville shares 15 super articles, podcasts and videos for your week's watching, reading, sanity and existential survival.
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer one of the finest bodies of work on the internet.
11-Jul
-- Trump’s Wars FAIL: Yemen SINKS Israeli Ship, Putin China & BRICS Hit BACK w/ Ben Norton
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/11/trumps-wars-fail-yemen-sinks-israeli-ship-putin-china-brics-hit-back-w-ben-norton/
11-Jul
-- Gaslighting: Trump, Epstein, and Soros
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/11/gaslighting-trump-epstein-and-soros/
11-Jul
-- The Combined West pretends the Resistance is terroristic, but the genocidal Israel deserves protection
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/11/the-combined-west-pretends-the-resistance-is-terroristic-but-the-genocidal-israel-deserves-protection/
11-Jul
-- The Epstein Client List — Why is Trump Breaking His Promise to Publish?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/11/the-epstein-client-list-why-is-trump-breaking-his-promise-to-publish/
11-Jul
-- OLIVER BOYD DISPATCHES: From Inside the Camp
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/11/oliver-boyd-dispatches-from-inside-the-camp/
9-Jul
-- DON HANK DISPATCH: The collapsing myth of Israel as a sanctuary state
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/09/don-hank-dispatch-the-collapsing-myth-of-israel-as-a-sanctuary-state/
9-Jul
-- UK MEDIA ARE COVERING UP BRITISH SPY FLIGHTS FOR ISRAEL
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/09/uk-media-are-covering-up-british-spy-flights-for-israel/
9-Jul
-- West Asia in the Crosshairs: How the U.S. Ceasefire with Iran Is a Tactical Pause—Not a Retreat—in the Imperialist War for a ‘New Middle East’
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/09/west-asia-in-the-crosshairs-how-the-u-s-ceasefire-with-iran-is-a-tactical-pause-not-a-retreat-in-the-imperialist-war-for-a-new-middle-east/
8-Jul
-- The US and Russia: Space War?
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/08/the-us-and-russia-space-war/
8-Jul
-- Three Perfidious Watchdogs: The Treacherous IAEA, the OPCW, and the OSCE
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/08/three-perfidious-watchdogs-the-treacherous-iaea-the-opcw-and-the-osce/
8-Jul
-- DEUS VULT
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/08/deus-vult/
8-Jul
-- • The haughty BBC is as fetid as British “democracy”
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/08/the-haughty-bbc-is-as-fetid-as-british-democracy/
8-Jul
-- HUNDREDS Of British Media Figures CALL OUT BBC’s Pro-Israel Bias
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/08/hundreds-of-british-media-figures-call-out-bbcs-pro-israel-bias/
7-Jul
-- The Nazis won WW II.
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/07/the-nazis-won-ww-ii/
6-Jul
-- How the ‘News’ Media Distort About the Cuts to Medicaid
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/07/06/how-the-news-media-distort-about-the-cuts-to-medicaid/
Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep your brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…